React Health announced the release of IntelliPAP, an auto-adjusting PEEP option for the V*Home, V+Pro, V+C and VC+Pro ventilators.

The tool is designed for physicians to use when providing noninvasive ventilation in diseases associated with respiratory insufficiency and obstructive sleep apnea.

IntelliPAP enables the automatic adjustment of delivered PEEP levels in response to the detection of sleep-disordered breathing events. As an added safeguard, clinicians can limit the range of the automatic PEEP adjustment by setting the PEEP min and PEEP max settings.

“React Health is committed to advancing healthcare solutions that contribute to improved patient outcomes and operational efficiency. The most recent launch of IntelliPAP, along with the new E0468 HCPCS code for our V+C ventilator with integrated cough assist (ICAT), further reflects that commitment to our partners and patients,” says Jeff Ward, executive vice president of ventilation for React Health, in a release.

