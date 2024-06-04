Medline issued the recall due to risk of the inflation tube or other components becoming detached or torn from the main tube.

RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

Medline Industries issued a recall of six SubG endotracheal tubes with subglottic suction and kits containing the devices.

The inflation tube or other components may become detached and/or torn from the main tube, which could result in increased risk of patient re-intubation, delay in treatment, respiratory distress, and more.

The products were manufactured from March 1, 2021, to Jan 1, 2024, and distributed from March 1, 2021, to Feb 20, 2024.

Medline Industries is recalling six SubG endotracheal tubes with subglottic suction and 10 kits that contain these devices, according to an announcement from the company.

The inflation tube and other device components have become detached and/or torn from the main tube, resulting in moisture buildup, loss of pressure, or inability to inflate. It has also been reported that the main tube is susceptible to tearing.

The primary health and safety risks due to these defects include increased risk of patient re-intubation, delay in case and/or treatment, respiratory distress from loss of ventilation, uncontrolled loss of airway gases, and, if the device comes apart during use, partial or total airway obstruction and choking.

These may lead to inefficient ventilation or failure to ventilate and oxygenate, hypoxemia, carbon dioxide retention, acidemia, organ ischemia, cardiorespiratory arrest, regurgitation and aspiration of gastric contents, ventilator associated pneumonia, bradycardia, cardiac arrest, bleeding, tissue damage, and organ damage.

Consumers who have SubG endotracheal tube with subglottic suction should stop using and discard the device.

Reports of Complaints

Medline Industries voluntarily recalled the product after investigating complaints filed regarding this issue and notified the US Food and Drug Administration of this action.

According to the company, Medline Industries is not aware of any serious health consequences that have occurred due to the device’s use at this time.

Recalled SubG endotracheal tubes with subglottic suction were manufactured from March 1, 2021, to Jan 1, 2024, and distributed from March 1, 2021, to Feb 20, 2024.

Recalled Products

The following kit/tray SKUs are included in the scope of the recall:

Name of Product Model/Product Number Lot Number Expiration Date UDI EA UDI Case INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010502 23FDC233 2/29/2024 10193489846171 40193489846172 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010502 23FDB211 2/29/2024 10193489846171 40193489846172 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010502 23EDC153 1/31/2024 10193489846171 40193489846172 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010502 23EDB775 11/30/2024 10193489846171 40193489846172 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010502 23DDB280 1/31/2024 10193489846171 40193489846172 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010502 23CDB943 1/31/2024 10193489846171 40193489846172 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010502 23CDA556 12/31/2023 10193489846171 40193489846172 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010502 22LDA029 12/31/2023 10193489846171 40193489846172 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010502 22IDA550 6/30/2023 10193489846171 40193489846172 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010502 22HDA813 6/30/2023 10193489846171 40193489846172 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010502 22FDC033 6/30/2023 10193489846171 40193489846172 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010502 22CDC284 2/28/2023 10193489846171 40193489846172 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010502 21JDC054 2/28/2023 10193489846171 40193489846172 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010502 21IDB345 2/28/2023 10193489846171 40193489846172 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010502 21HDB405 2/28/2023 10193489846171 40193489846172 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010502 21DDB305 3/31/2022 10193489846171 40193489846172 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 23JDA443 7/31/2024 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 23IDA363 7/31/2024 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 23IDA232 7/31/2024 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 23HDC331 7/31/2024 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 23HDA117 6/30/2024 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 23GDB600 6/30/2024 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 23FDC372 2/29/2024 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 23FDB913 2/29/2024 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 23FDA966 2/29/2024 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 23FDA310 2/29/2024 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 23EDC371 1/31/2024 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 23EDC154 2/29/2024 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 23EDC094 1/31/2024 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 23EDB732 1/31/2024 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 23EDA387 1/31/2024 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 23CDB838 1/31/2024 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 23CDA557 1/31/2024 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 23BDC008 12/31/2023 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 23BDA945 2/29/2024 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 23ADB791 12/31/2023 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 22LDA005 12/31/2023 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 22JDB800 6/30/2023 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 22HDB976 6/30/2023 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 322HDA451 6/30/2023 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 22GDB041 6/30/2023 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 21LDB937 4/30/2023 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 21LDB416 4/30/2023 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 21JDB262 9/30/2022 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 21IDB491 2/28/2023 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 21IDA193 9/30/2022 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 21GDB207 12/31/2022 10193489884333 40193489884334 INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010527 21FDC754 4/30/2022 10193489884333 40193489884334 ADULT INTUBATION ACC010540 23ADB410 5/31/2023 10193489977547 40193489977548 ADULT INTUBATION ACC010540 23HDA588 10/31/2024 10195327330088 40195327330089 ADULT INTUBATION ACC010540 23GDB107 8/31/2024 10195327330088 40195327330089 ADULT INTUBATION ACC010540 23BDA684 10/31/2024 10195327330088 40195327330089 AIRWAY KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010717 24ADA577 12/31/2024 10195327458997 40195327458998 AIRWAY KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010717 23LDA731 12/31/2024 10195327458997 40195327458998 AIRWAY KIT – DRAWER 3 ACC010717 23IDA629 7/31/2024 10195327330088 40195327330089 AIRWAY KIT DYNDJ1132 23LDA733 12/31/2024 10195327454821 40195327454822 AIRWAY KIT DYNDJ1132 23LDA617 12/31/2024 10195327454821 40195327454822 AIRWAY KIT DYNDJ1132 23JDC021 12/31/2024 10195327454821 40195327454822 AIRWAY KIT DYNDJ1132 23HDA569 7/31/2024 10195327454821 40195327454822 ADULT INTUBATION W EVAC DYNDJ1133 24BMB124 6/30/2026 10195327428532 40195327428533 ADULT INTUBATION W EVAC DYNDJ1133 23LMB682 4/30/2026 10195327428532 40195327428533 ADULT INTUBATION W EVAC DYNDJ1133 23HMF259 3/31/2026 10195327428532 40195327428533 ADULT INTUBATION W EVAC DYNDJ1133 23HMD765 12/31/2025 10195327428532 40195327428533 BACKUP KIT DYNJ909501 24BBD129 N/A 10195327384852 40195327384853 BACKUP KIT DYNJ909501A 23GBI504 12/31/2024 10195327549817 40195327549818 BACKUP KIT DYNJ909501A 24ABK281 12/31/2024 10195327549817 40195327549818 BACKUP KIT DYNJ909501A 23KBR773 12/31/2024 10195327549817 40195327549818 ADULT INTUBATION TRAY DYNJAA269 24BBE224 12/31/2024 10195327209049 40195327209040 ADULT INTUBATION TRAY DYNJAA269 24ABM718 1/31/2025 10195327209049 40195327209040 ADULT INTUBATION TRAY DYNJAA269 24ABD835 11/30/2024 10195327209049 40195327209040 ADULT INTUBATION TRAY DYNJAA269 23LBB055 7/31/2024 10195327209049 40195327209040 ADULT INTUBATION TRAY DYNJAA269 23JBP694 7/31/2024 10195327209049 40195327209040 ADULT INTUBATION TRAY DYNJAA269 23JBQ783 7/31/2024 10195327209049 40195327209040 ADULT INTUBATION TRAY DYNJAA269 23IBU821 10/31/2024 10195327209049 40195327209040 ADULT INTUBATION TRAY DYNJAA269 23IBF348 7/31/2024 10195327209049 40195327209040 ADULT INTUBATION TRAY DYNJAA269 23HBP188 7/31/2024 10195327209049 40195327209040 ADULT INTUBATION TRAY DYNJAA269 23CBX318 2/29/2024 10195327209049 40195327209040 ADULT INTUBATION TRAY DYNJAA269 23CBX319 2/29/2024 10195327209049 40195327209040 ADULT INTUBATION TRAY DYNJAA269 23BBR494 9/30/2023 10195327209049 40195327209040 ADULT INTUBATION TRAY DYNJAA269 23ABI514 7/31/2024 10195327209049 40195327209040 ADULT INTUBATION TRAY DYNJAA269 22LBI988 2/29/2024 10195327209049 40195327209040 ADULT INTUBATION TRAY DYNJAA269 22KBH009 8/31/2023 10195327209049 40195327209040 ADULT INTUBATION TRAY DYNJAA269 22JBH478 6/30/2023 10195327209049 40195327209040

Additionally, the following finished good SKUs are included in the scope of the recall:

Name of Product Model/Product Number Lot Number UDI TUBE, ENDOTRACHEAL, SUBG, 6.0 DYNJ18860 All Lots 20888277652672 TUBE, ENDOTRACHEAL, SUBG, 6.5 DYNJ18865 All Lots 20888277652689 TUBE, ENDOTRACHEAL, SUBG, 7.0 DYNJ18870 All Lots 20888277652696 TUBE, ENDOTRACHEAL, SUBG, 7.5 DYNJ18875 All Lots 20888277652702 TUBE, ENDOTRACHEAL, SUBG, 8.0 DYNJ18880 All Lots 20888277652719 TUBE, ENDOTRACHEAL, SUBG, 8.5 DYNJ18885 All Lots 20888277657318

Products can be identified by their product labeling, which will indicate the name of the device and product number.

Medline Industries distributed product within the United States, El Salvador, and United Arab Emirates. Medline Industries is notifying its distributors and customers by email and/or first-class mail and is arranging for credit of all recalled product(s).