Medline issued the recall due to risk of the inflation tube or other components becoming detached or torn from the main tube. 

RT’s Three Key Takeaways: 

  • Medline Industries issued a recall of six SubG endotracheal tubes with subglottic suction and kits containing the devices.
  • The inflation tube or other components may become detached and/or torn from the main tube, which could result in increased risk of patient re-intubation, delay in treatment, respiratory distress, and more. 
  • The products were manufactured from March 1, 2021, to Jan 1, 2024, and distributed from March 1, 2021, to Feb 20, 2024. 

Medline Industries is recalling six SubG endotracheal tubes with subglottic suction and 10 kits that contain these devices, according to an announcement from the company. 

The inflation tube and other device components have become detached and/or torn from the main tube, resulting in moisture buildup, loss of pressure, or inability to inflate. It has also been reported that the main tube is susceptible to tearing. 

The primary health and safety risks due to these defects include increased risk of patient re-intubation, delay in case and/or treatment, respiratory distress from loss of ventilation, uncontrolled loss of airway gases, and, if the device comes apart during use, partial or total airway obstruction and choking. 

These may lead to inefficient ventilation or failure to ventilate and oxygenate, hypoxemia, carbon dioxide retention, acidemia, organ ischemia, cardiorespiratory arrest, regurgitation and aspiration of gastric contents, ventilator associated pneumonia, bradycardia, cardiac arrest, bleeding, tissue damage, and organ damage.

Consumers who have SubG endotracheal tube with subglottic suction should stop using and discard the device. 

Reports of Complaints

Medline Industries voluntarily recalled the product after investigating complaints filed regarding this issue and notified the US Food and Drug Administration of this action.

According to the company, Medline Industries is not aware of any serious health consequences that have occurred due to the device’s use at this time.

Recalled SubG endotracheal tubes with subglottic suction were manufactured from March 1, 2021, to Jan 1, 2024, and distributed from March 1, 2021, to Feb 20, 2024.

Recalled Products

The following kit/tray SKUs are included in the scope of the recall:

Name of ProductModel/Product NumberLot NumberExpiration DateUDI EAUDI Case
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01050223FDC2332/29/20241019348984617140193489846172
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01050223FDB2112/29/20241019348984617140193489846172
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01050223EDC1531/31/20241019348984617140193489846172
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01050223EDB77511/30/20241019348984617140193489846172
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01050223DDB2801/31/20241019348984617140193489846172
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01050223CDB9431/31/20241019348984617140193489846172
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01050223CDA55612/31/20231019348984617140193489846172
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01050222LDA02912/31/20231019348984617140193489846172
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01050222IDA5506/30/20231019348984617140193489846172
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01050222HDA8136/30/20231019348984617140193489846172
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01050222FDC0336/30/20231019348984617140193489846172
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01050222CDC2842/28/20231019348984617140193489846172
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01050221JDC0542/28/20231019348984617140193489846172
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01050221IDB3452/28/20231019348984617140193489846172
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01050221HDB4052/28/20231019348984617140193489846172
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01050221DDB3053/31/20221019348984617140193489846172
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052723JDA4437/31/20241019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052723IDA3637/31/20241019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052723IDA2327/31/20241019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052723HDC3317/31/20241019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052723HDA1176/30/20241019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052723GDB6006/30/20241019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052723FDC3722/29/20241019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052723FDB9132/29/20241019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052723FDA9662/29/20241019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052723FDA3102/29/20241019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052723EDC3711/31/20241019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052723EDC1542/29/20241019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052723EDC0941/31/20241019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052723EDB7321/31/20241019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052723EDA3871/31/20241019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052723CDB8381/31/20241019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052723CDA5571/31/20241019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052723BDC00812/31/20231019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052723BDA9452/29/20241019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052723ADB79112/31/20231019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052722LDA00512/31/20231019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052722JDB8006/30/20231019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052722HDB9766/30/20231019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC010527322HDA4516/30/20231019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052722GDB0416/30/20231019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052721LDB9374/30/20231019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052721LDB4164/30/20231019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052721JDB2629/30/20221019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052721IDB4912/28/20231019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052721IDA1939/30/20221019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052721GDB20712/31/20221019348988433340193489884334
INTUBATION KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01052721FDC7544/30/20221019348988433340193489884334
ADULT INTUBATIONACC01054023ADB4105/31/20231019348997754740193489977548
ADULT INTUBATIONACC01054023HDA58810/31/20241019532733008840195327330089
ADULT INTUBATIONACC01054023GDB1078/31/20241019532733008840195327330089
ADULT INTUBATIONACC01054023BDA68410/31/20241019532733008840195327330089
AIRWAY KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01071724ADA57712/31/20241019532745899740195327458998
AIRWAY KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01071723LDA73112/31/20241019532745899740195327458998
AIRWAY KIT – DRAWER 3ACC01071723IDA6297/31/20241019532733008840195327330089
AIRWAY KITDYNDJ113223LDA73312/31/20241019532745482140195327454822
AIRWAY KITDYNDJ113223LDA61712/31/20241019532745482140195327454822
AIRWAY KITDYNDJ113223JDC02112/31/20241019532745482140195327454822
AIRWAY KITDYNDJ113223HDA5697/31/20241019532745482140195327454822
ADULT INTUBATION W EVACDYNDJ113324BMB1246/30/20261019532742853240195327428533
ADULT INTUBATION W EVACDYNDJ113323LMB6824/30/20261019532742853240195327428533
ADULT INTUBATION W EVACDYNDJ113323HMF2593/31/20261019532742853240195327428533
ADULT INTUBATION W EVACDYNDJ113323HMD76512/31/20251019532742853240195327428533
BACKUP KITDYNJ90950124BBD129N/A1019532738485240195327384853
BACKUP KITDYNJ909501A23GBI50412/31/20241019532754981740195327549818
BACKUP KITDYNJ909501A24ABK28112/31/20241019532754981740195327549818
BACKUP KITDYNJ909501A23KBR77312/31/20241019532754981740195327549818
ADULT INTUBATION TRAYDYNJAA26924BBE22412/31/20241019532720904940195327209040
ADULT INTUBATION TRAYDYNJAA26924ABM7181/31/20251019532720904940195327209040
ADULT INTUBATION TRAYDYNJAA26924ABD83511/30/20241019532720904940195327209040
ADULT INTUBATION TRAYDYNJAA26923LBB0557/31/20241019532720904940195327209040
ADULT INTUBATION TRAYDYNJAA26923JBP6947/31/20241019532720904940195327209040
ADULT INTUBATION TRAYDYNJAA26923JBQ7837/31/20241019532720904940195327209040
ADULT INTUBATION TRAYDYNJAA26923IBU82110/31/20241019532720904940195327209040
ADULT INTUBATION TRAYDYNJAA26923IBF3487/31/20241019532720904940195327209040
ADULT INTUBATION TRAYDYNJAA26923HBP1887/31/20241019532720904940195327209040
ADULT INTUBATION TRAYDYNJAA26923CBX3182/29/20241019532720904940195327209040
ADULT INTUBATION TRAYDYNJAA26923CBX3192/29/20241019532720904940195327209040
ADULT INTUBATION TRAYDYNJAA26923BBR4949/30/20231019532720904940195327209040
ADULT INTUBATION TRAYDYNJAA26923ABI5147/31/20241019532720904940195327209040
ADULT INTUBATION TRAYDYNJAA26922LBI9882/29/20241019532720904940195327209040
ADULT INTUBATION TRAYDYNJAA26922KBH0098/31/20231019532720904940195327209040
ADULT INTUBATION TRAYDYNJAA26922JBH4786/30/20231019532720904940195327209040

Additionally, the following finished good SKUs are included in the scope of the recall:

Name of ProductModel/Product NumberLot NumberUDI
TUBE, ENDOTRACHEAL, SUBG, 6.0DYNJ18860All Lots20888277652672
TUBE, ENDOTRACHEAL, SUBG, 6.5DYNJ18865All Lots20888277652689
TUBE, ENDOTRACHEAL, SUBG, 7.0DYNJ18870All Lots20888277652696
TUBE, ENDOTRACHEAL, SUBG, 7.5DYNJ18875All Lots20888277652702
TUBE, ENDOTRACHEAL, SUBG, 8.0DYNJ18880All Lots20888277652719
TUBE, ENDOTRACHEAL, SUBG, 8.5DYNJ18885All Lots20888277657318

Products can be identified by their product labeling, which will indicate the name of the device and product number. 

Medline Industries distributed product within the United States, El Salvador, and United Arab Emirates. Medline Industries is notifying its distributors and customers by email and/or first-class mail and is arranging for credit of all recalled product(s).