The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has assigned a new, unique HCPCs code (E0468) exclusively to the React Health V+C Ventilator with Integrated Cough Assist Technology (ICAT), according to a company announcement.

The new billing code addresses the evolving needs of the medical community by providing a standardized and comprehensive system which combines two leading respiratory treatments (ventilation and cough assist technology) into one device. The React Health V+C ventilator delivers invasive, noninvasive and mouthpiece ventilation, as well as high-flow therapy and integrated cough to adult and pediatric patients weighing at least 5 kg. The advanced unified respiratory system combines responsive leak and circuit compensation as well as precision flow trigger controls to enable comfortable breathing and accurate therapy.

This breakthrough code aims to simplify billing procedures, reduce administrative burdens, and most importantly, improve patient care while ensuring access to several key features:

By unifying ventilation and cough into one system, it now takes seconds instead of minutes to administer cough therapy with Integrated Cough Assist Technology ICAT;

Cough is activated with the touch of a button to make airway clearance easy, synchronizing with the patients breathing pattern ensures uninterrupted ventilatory support and enhanced patient comfort;

During invasive ventilation, patients remain connected to the ventilator at all times, and there is no need to disconnect circuits between mechanically assisted coughs;

Designed to elevate the patient experience, enhance comfort, and increase the utilization of cough assistive therapies all within one device.

“React Health is committed to advancing healthcare solutions that contribute to improved patient outcomes and operational efficiency. The introduction of E0468 aligns with our mission to empower healthcare providers with tools that simplify processes and enhance overall patient care,” said Megan Carpenter, VP of Ventilation Sales for React Health.