The new statements focus on improving diagnostics and therapies for respiratory, sleep, and cardiac care.

RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

The new mission statement is: “To improve the lives of those we serve by delivering an innovative continuum of diagnostics and medical devices, with excellent respiratory, sleep, and cardiac care.”

In addition to the new mission statement, React Health and ReactDx have articulated a new vision: “To seamlessly integrate end-to-end quality diagnostic medical device and service products to become the cost-effective standard in the detection, prevention, treatment, and monitoring of respiratory, sleep, and cardiac conditions by removing barriers informed by the experiences of patients and customers.”

“With these new mission and vision statements, we are setting a clear direction for the future,” says Colleen Lance, MD, chief medical officer, in a release. “Our focus is on pioneering advanced diagnostics and therapeutics, and this mission encapsulates our dedication to optimizing the well-being of individuals and uplifting the quality of life for those in our care. Our vision further reinforces our aspiration to revolutionize holistic care and ensure universal access to innovative health solutions.”

Developed With Stakeholder Input

The new mission and vision statements were developed with input from various stakeholders, including employees, patients, and industry experts.

“We believe this mission and vision will inspire our team and resonate with our providers and patients,” says Bill Shoop, chief executive officer, in a release. “They capture the essence of who we are and where we are headed, emphasizing our commitment to respiratory, sleep, and cardiac care, as well as our broader goal of revolutionizing holistic care.”

