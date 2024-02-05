React Health appointed Bill Shoop as its chief executive officer, effective February 1, 2024, according to a company announcement.

Shoop brings two decades of invaluable experience in the healthcare industry, with his most recent role being vice president and general manager of ResMed North America.

Bill Shoop, CEO React Health

“In his previous capacity at ResMed, Shoop demonstrated his exceptional leadership skills and played a pivotal role in the company’s success. Now as React Health’s CEO, he is poised to bring his wealth of knowledge and expertise to lead the company to even greater success,” the company said.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to join this experienced and talented team. I believe React Health is very well positioned to help the industry and continue to advance our mission of delivering innovative solutions that positively impact patients’ lives and the people that care for them.”

React Health is confident that Bill’s strategic vision and leadership will contribute to the company’s continued growth and success. “Bill is a proven executive with a successful record of building strong and diverse teams. He is a passionate leader who delivers results”, said Sean Heyniger, React Health Board Member.