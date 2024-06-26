The American Lung Association’s new Wellness Hub offers free resources designed to enhance the physical and mental well-being of lung disease patients.

RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

The American Lung Association has introduced the Wellness Hub, a new feature within its Patient & Caregiver Network aimed at supporting lung disease patients with free resources. The Wellness Hub provides a range of materials including breathing exercises, meditation videos, and recipes, all designed to improve the mental and physical health of those living with lung disease. Access to the Wellness Hub is free and open to all, offering patients and caregivers various tools and practices to help manage lung disease and enhance their quality of life.

The American Lung Association’s Patient & Caregiver Network launched the Wellness Hub, a new benefit to improve the lives of people with lung disease through movement, mindfulness, and educational resources.

Joining the Patient & Caregiver Network and access to the new Wellness Hub is free and open to all.

The Patient & Caregiver Network Wellness Hub is a new benefit that provides members with access to videos and articles to help improve mental and physical health like breathing exercises, meditation videos, recipes and more. All resources are designed to help people living with lung disease. The goal of the Wellness Hub is to improve everyday lives of people living with lung disease, according to a release from the American Lung Association.

“Many lung diseases like COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, and asthma have no cure, so a person will be living with the disease for their entire life. A diagnosis can be scary and lung diseases are often very isolating, which is why communities like the Wellness Hub are critical to improve the lives of people living with these diseases and their families,” says Harold Wimmer, president and CEO of the American Lung Association, in a release.

Wellness Hub Features

The free Wellness Hub benefit includes online classes, videos, articles, and resources, including:

Mindfulness practices to help manage stress;

Self-discovery practices to cultivate self-support and resilience;

Partner-based practices for people living with lung disease and their caregivers;

Nutrition and recipe ideas specifically designed for people living with lung disease;

Movement practices to support a healthy body from the inside out; and

Learning lounge with educational articles, audio, and mini-courses.

The initial launch will include physical and mental health activities that anyone can do. As the experts continue to build out the libraries, future videos, classes and resources will be informed by member feedback.

“My hope is that people will feel like these practices were truly made for them and that they gain a series of trusted tools for support each day,” says Jenna Zaffino, wellness coach and the Patient & Caregiver Network’s signature expert, in a release. “Our goal is to offer content that helps them feel like they’re building toward something that supports the quality of their lives, whether that’s physical strength, an expanded mindset, or creating a consistent breathwork practice.”

To join the free Patient & Caregiver Network and get access to the Wellness Hub, visit https://www.lung.org/help-support/patient-caregiver-network.

Photo 216341351 © Evgeniia Zakharishcheva | Dreamstime.com