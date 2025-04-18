Resmed’s NightOwl is a disposable home sleep test that uses a fingertip sensor to record up to 10 nights of sleep data and transmitting it to clinicians via the user’s smartphone.



RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

NightOwl Availability: Resmed’s NightOwl, an FDA-cleared home sleep apnea test (HSAT), is now available across the US, offering a convenient, at-home diagnostic option for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) using a fingertip sensor and smartphone. Clinically Validated Accuracy: NightOwl uses peripheral arterial tonometry technology and has been validated in multiple studies to closely match traditional sleep lab testing (polysomnography), ensuring reliable OSA diagnosis. Streamlined for Patients and Providers: The device is fully disposable, auto-scores data, integrates with Resmed’s Somnoware, and pairs with the myAir app—making sleep apnea testing more accessible and efficient for both patients and healthcare providers.



Resmed’s home sleep apnea test, NightOwl, is now available across the United States, according to the company.

NightOwl is an FDA-cleared home sleep apnea test (HSAT) designed to offer healthcare providers a simplified, accurate, and efficient way to diagnose obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) from the comfort of an individual’s home.

OSA, a sleep disorder where breathing repeatedly stops during sleep due to blocked upper airways, affects nearly one billion people globally1, yet approximately 80% of cases remain undiagnosed and untreated.2 Additionally, a recent study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine found that treating OSA with CPAP therapy can significantly reduce the risk of death3 – underscoring the importance of accessible and simplified diagnostic options. NightOwl makes it easy to detect OSA with a small sensor worn on the fingertip and simple, easy-to-use digital platforms for both individuals and providers. By making OSA testing more convenient and accessible, NightOwl supports Resmed’s vision to help people achieve their full potential through better sleep and breathing, with care delivered in their own home.

“Now more than ever, people want healthcare experiences that are easy, convenient, and accessible, however, navigating sleep apnea testing can be complex,” said Carlos M. Nunez, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Resmed. “With NightOwl, people can easily complete a sleep apnea test from the comfort of home using just a fingertip sensor and a smartphone. It also simplifies the process for providers. This is a meaningful step forward in Resmed’s mission to deliver life-changing health technology that people love.”

NightOwl is a disposable HSAT device that records up to 10 nights of sleep data for a single patient, capturing night-to-night variability and providing clinicians with a comprehensive view of an individual’s sleep patterns. Sleep data is sent remotely to a cloud-based diagnostic platform for physician analysis and review, enabling quick interpretation, streamlining diagnostic workflows, and helping individuals receive more timely diagnoses, if applicable. Additional key features of NightOwl, include:

Auto-Scored Results: Raw patient data is autoscored with an algorithm that is clinically validated against polysomnography (PSG), saving time for sleep specialists and clinicians.

Seamless Integration with Resmed’s Somnoware: Enhances diagnostic workflows by integrating with leading sleep lab management software, purchased separately.

Fully Disposable: Eliminates the need for device returns, cleaning, or reprocessing, reducing operational burdens for healthcare providers.

Pairing with Resmed’s myAir app: The device pairs with the myAir app, providing individuals with step-by-step guidance throughout the testing process.

NightOwl uses peripheral arterial tonometry technology, a noninvasive method that measures blood flow changes, oxygen saturation, and pulse rate changes, to detect OSA. According to a multicenter validation study, NightOwl results using peripheral arterial tonometry technology showed close agreement with expert scored sleep lab testing PSG in its estimate of sleep apnea severity and clinical performance. This publication serves as additional clinical validation of the diagnostic accuracy of NightOwl, for both 3% and 4% hypopnea desaturation scoring rules, in addition to the studies indicating a high degree of accuracy that were reviewed by the FDA4.

Resmed acquired NightOwl manufacturer Ectosense in 2021.



