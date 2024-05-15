Financial assistance from The Assistance Fund is now available for eligible people living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

The Assistance Fund has introduced a new copay assistance program specifically for individuals living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) to help cover out-of-pocket medical expenses such as copays, coinsurance, and deductibles. The program aims to reduce the financial burden on COPD patients, allowing them to focus on their health and well-being without the added stress of medical costs. The Assistance Fund manages over 90 disease programs, providing coverage for FDA-approved medications for various conditions.

The Assistance Fund, an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, announced the launch of a new copay assistance program for people living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The program is designed to help eligible individuals pay for their out-of-pocket medical costs for treatment, such as copays, coinsurance, and deductibles.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease impacts millions of Americans each year. People living with COPD experience difficulty breathing, wheezing, and a daily cough. Without treatment, the disease gets worse over time and can leave people requiring supplemental oxygen.

“People living with COPD should be focused on their health and wellbeing without the added worry of financial strain,” says Danielle Vizcaino, president and CEO of The Assistance Fund, in a release. “With the support of our donors, our COPD Copay Assistance Program removes many of the financial barriers patients face in accessing the critical treatment they need.”

How to Get Assistance

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares.org or call (833) 543-2796 to speak with a Patient Advocate. A list of all the disease programs available from The Assistance Fund can be found on the website tafcares.org.

The Assistance Fund currently manages over 90 disease programs, each of which covers all the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease named in the disease program. Since its founding in 2009, TAF has helped over 190,000 children and adults access treatments.

Photo 33146915 © Hin255 | Dreamstime.com