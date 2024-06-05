South Korean researchers have identified overactive estrogen signaling as a driver in some never-smoking lung cancer cases, proposing the drug saracatinib as a potential targeted therapy.

RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

The incidence of lung cancer among never-smokers is rising, particularly among women, and many patients without identifiable treatment targets often receive less effective chemotherapy. Multi-omics analysis revealed overexpression of estrogen signaling pathways in never-smoking lung cancer patients, leading researchers to propose saracatinib as a potential targeted therapy. The research team is developing a molecular diagnostic technique and planning preclinical trials to further investigate saracatinib’s effectiveness in treating never-smoking lung cancer, aiming to improve personalized treatment options.

The primary cause of lung cancer is smoking, but the incidence of lung cancer among never-smokers has been steadily increasing, especially among women.

While approximately 80% of never-smoking lung cancer patients are prescribed targeted therapies that focus on mutations in proteins such as EGFR and ALK, the remaining patients often receive cytotoxic chemotherapy with high side effects and relatively low response rates.

(Left) Distribution of gender among never-smoking lung cancer patients analyzed in this study with predominance of females.( Middle) Screening results for genetic mutations in never-smoking lung cancer patients, showing 15% of patients with unidentified mutations in lung tissue. A total of 101 tissue samples underwent genomic and proteomic analysis. (Right) Molecular characterization of Korean never-smoking lung adenocarcinoma using multi-omics analysis. Credit: Korea Institute of Science and Technology

Dr Lee Cheolju’s team at the Chemical Life Convergence Research Center at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology, along with Dr Kim Seon-Young’s team at the Korea Research Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology and Dr Han Ji-Youn’s team at the National Cancer Center, have elucidated the overexpression of estrogen signaling pathways in specific Korean never-smoking lung cancer cases using multi-omics analysis and proposed the anti-cancer drug saracatinib as a targeted therapeutic agent.

Multi-omics integrates various molecular information, with proteomics presenting a particular challenge due to the need to analyze small amounts of proteins without loss, typically microgram-scale.

Methodology and Data

The research team obtained tissue samples from 101 Korean never-smoking lung cancer patients without identified treatment targets among 1,597 patients who visited the National Cancer Center over the past decade and distributed clinical information, genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic, and phosphoproteomic data to each omics analysis method for mutual referencing.

Particularly, proteomic analysis measured an average of over 9,000 proteins and 5,000 phosphorylated proteins per sample using only 100 μg of protein, which is 10% of the amount required for conventional protein analysis, using isotopic labeling techniques.

Analysis of genetic mutations and cellular signaling pathways revealed that driver mutations of genes known to be associated with cancer, such as STK11 and ERBB2, were observed in the tissues of never-smoking lung cancer patients.

Estrogen Signaling Pathways

Additionally, while the estrogen signaling pathway was found to be overexpressed, there were no significant changes in estrogen hormone receptors.

(Left) Increased expression of genes associated with estrogen hormone response observed in tissues from patients with unidentified mutations in both genetic and protein analyses. (Right) Patients with driver mutations in STK11 and ERBB2 show significant differences in smoking history, and high estrogen response shows similar results to known KRAS mutations. Credit: Korea Institute of Science and Technology



Based on this, saracatinib, a sub estrogen signaling transduction protein inhibitor, showed statistically significant (p<0.01) cell death effects when applied to cells with mutations in STK11 and ERBB2 compared to the control group without such mutations.

Future Research and Clinical Trials

Building on this, the research team is developing a molecular diagnostic technique for discriminating patients with specific expression of estrogen signaling pathways among never-smoking lung cancer patients. Additionally, they plan to conduct preclinical trials of saracatinib’s therapeutic effects on never-smoking lung cancer animal models in collaboration with the National Cancer Center.

“This successful case of discovering new therapeutic targets for refractory cancer through multi-omics analysis is based on purely domestic research and the collaborative efforts of hospitals and research institutions, which holds significant meaning,” says Cheolju in a release. “Building on this experience, we will lead the expansion of multi-omics research on human diseases.”

Photo 3875566 © Callion | Dreamstime.com