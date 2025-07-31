US News & World Report’s annual best hospitals list ranks NYU Langone Hospitals and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital as No 1 in adult and pediatric pulmonology & lung surgery, respectively.



For the second straight year, the NYU Langone Hospitals has been ranked as the No 1 hospital for Pulmonology & Lung Surgery nationwide, according to US News & World Report’s annual best hospitals rankings.*

In the pediatric category, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center was ranked the No 1 Children’s Hospital for Pulmonology & Lung Surgery.

US News evaluated 1,668 hospitals for pulmonology and lung surgery and ranked the top 50 that treat complex respiratory conditions such as lung transplant and other major chest procedures, heart and lung bypass, pulmonary embolism or fibrosis, respiratory disease and infections such as pneumonia, pleurisy, bronchitis, COPD and asthma.



The top 10 ranked Hospitals for Pulmonology & Lung Surgery are:

NYU Langone Hospitals (New York, NY) Mayo Clinic-Rochester (MN) UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco, CA) UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles, CA) Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles, CA) Cleveland Clinic Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago, IL) Houston Methodist Hospital UC San Diego Health-La Jolla, Hillcrest, and East Campus Medical Centers (La Jolla, CA) New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York, NY)



The top 10 ranked Children’s Hospitals for Pulmonology & Lung Surgery are:

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Texas Children’s Hospital (Houston, TX) Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Boston Children’s Hospital Nationwide Children’s Hospital (Columbus, Ohio) Children’s Hospital Colorado (Aurora, Colo) Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health (Indianapolis, IN) UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Seattle Children’s Hospital Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford (Palo Alto, CA)



Subspecialty/Disease-specific Hospital Care



In addition, US News ranked hospitals in disease-specific care, including COPD, pneumonia, and lung cancer surgery.

The top 3 hospitals for COPD care are NYU Langone Hospitals, Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia), and Houston Methodist Hospital.

The top 3 hospitals for pneumonia care are NYU Langone Hospitals, Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia), and Houston Methodist Hospital.

The top 3 hospitals for Lung Cancer Surgery are Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Hospitals, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York, NY), and Mayo Clinic-Rochester.

The organization also ranked the top hospitals for Neonatology, led by Boston Children’s Hospital, Children’s National Hospital (Washington, DC), and Texas Children’s Hospital (Houston).

Read more at health.usnews.com

Image credit: NYU Langone Health image ID 227404551 © John Penney | Dreamstime.com.

Image credit: Cincinnati Children’s Hospital; images courtesy of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital April 2013.

*Editor’s Note: In 2024, NYU Langone Hospitals and Mayo Clinic-Rochester tied for the top spot.