The Nonin Health platform simplifies the process, reduces administrative and logistical burden, and enables remote access to testing results so health care providers can deliver more timely and cost-effective therapy.



RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

Streamlined Overnight Oximetry: Nonin Medical’s new cloud-based Nonin Health platform accelerates overnight oximetry testing and follow-up for patients with chronic respiratory conditions, reducing manual steps, delays, and costly retests. Remote Data Access & Device Management: The platform enables clinicians, DME/HME providers, and sleep specialists to remotely retrieve test results, manage device inventory, and synchronize equipment with patient accounts via secure web and mobile tools. Faster, More Efficient Respiratory Care: Early adopters report significant reductions in turnaround time for therapy adjustments, allowing physicians to meet patient needs more quickly while easing administrative and operational burdens.



Nonin Medical has launched the Nonin Health platform, a cloud-based data ecosystem and software platform designed for durable and home medical equipment (DME/HME) providers, sleep dentists, and sleep labs.

With more than 1.5 million Americans currently requiring supplemental oxygen and millions more managing sleep-related breathing disorders, healthcare providers face mounting logistical and economic obstacles in delivering efficient, high-quality service. The Nonin Health platform supports clinicians, home care providers, independent diagnostic testing organizations (IDTFs), sleep dentists, and sleep physicians in managing overnight oximetry testing and follow-up care by accelerating the provision of supplemental oxygen for patients with chronic respiratory conditions and facilitating oral sleep appliance titration. By streamlining clinician workflows with centralized, cloud-based access to patients’ data, the solution marks Nonin Medical’s evolution from a trusted hardware manufacturer to a full solution provider in remote patient care.

“Many home care providers, respiratory care clinicians, and sleep specialists rely on overnight oximetry testing to assess the need for oxygen therapy or evaluate the effectiveness of sleep therapy,” says John Hastings, CEO at Nonin Medical. “However, this process often involves multiple manual steps, including shipping devices, retrieving and manually uploading data via USB, potential re-testing, and coordinating follow-up care. All of these tasks delay clinical decision-making and increase the workload for non-reimbursed services.”

The Nonin Health platform enables the remote delivery of overnight test results, reducing the need for physical pickups and minimizing delays in diagnosis. This efficiency-focused design is especially valuable for durable medical equipment (DME) and home medical equipment (HME) providers, who frequently conduct non-reimbursed overnight oxygen tests and face pressure to reduce costs per test. In addition, the Nonin Health software enables care providers to control their inventory of devices, ensuring all equipment is accounted for and synchronized with the correct patient accounts. The remote access to data and device inventory management significantly reduces administrative workload and costly retests.

The mobile app-based platform allows patients to run and complete overnight oximetry tests prescribed by their healthcare providers using Android or iOS devices. It connects to Nonin’s trusted WristOx2 Model 3150 via Bluetooth, allowing users to sleep normally while the oximeter works in the background, measuring SpO 2 levels. Clinicians have immediate remote access to study results via a secure web portal upon completion of the overnight test.

Michigan-headquartered CareLinc Medical Equipment is one of the first customers to leverage the Nonin Health platform.

“The Nonin Health platform has significantly improved our overnight oximetry testing process. We’ve cut down the time it takes to assess a patient’s therapy needs by several days. The platform requires fewer manual steps, less paperwork, and allows us to access results more quickly. This means we can return test results to the treating physician more quickly, helping to adjust patient therapy to meet their needs more effectively while reducing our workload. Nonin Medical is not just a device maker—they’re truly a partner in enhancing respiratory care,” says Chrysalis Ashton, Director of Clinical Operations, CareLinc Medical Equipment.

“At Nonin Medical, we have a strong legacy of developing top-tier oximetry hardware and software, including multiple industry firsts,” Hastings continues. “However, realizing DME and HME’s full value in today’s healthcare landscape requires pairing devices with digital platforms for remote data retrieval and access. Co-developed in close collaboration with home care providers and sleep professionals, Nonin Health is an example of an end-to-end software platform developed specifically to enhance patient care.”

Nonin Health is currently available exclusively within the United States. Future iterations may include support for additional markets, as well as expanded device compatibility.