Allergy & Asthma Network has partnered with security firm Mitre to launch the Asthma Equity Explorer, a free web-based platform designed to disseminate data on asthma prevalence in the United States.

With more than 25 million people in the United States living with asthma, the new tool enables families and health researchers to analyze data on asthma prevalence and related social determinants of health in communities nationwide. For example, users of the database can visualize and evaluate data, including socioeconomic factors, particulate matter concentration, and related asthma health measures at state, county, and city-levels.

“We are excited to launch this database in partnership with Mitre,” said Lynda Mitchell, CEO of Allergy & Asthma Network. “Asthma researchers and health professionals can go beyond asthma prevalence statistics to consider factors that lead to ongoing asthma disparities. It’s an opportunity to bridge the gap and inform how social determinants of health impact asthma outcomes.”

The technology underpinning the new Asthma Equity Explorer was developed via Mitre’s Independent Research and Development Program. Within the area of health, the not-for-profit’s researchers are focused on pursuing evidence-based solutions that advance data interoperability and improve healthcare access and equity. Over the last 15 years, Mitre has issued nearly 1,800 licenses via its Technology Transfer Program impacting cybersecurity, national security, aviation safety, and health – including licensing this technology to Allergy & Asthma Network.

“Partnering with Allergy & Asthma Network on this platform in the public interest is an example of how our Independent Research and Development Program allows us to prototype and develop market-ready solutions to real-world problems,” said Charles Clancy, senior vice president and chief technology officer, Mitre. “The Asthma Equity Explorer will give researchers, public health officials, and healthcare providers the ability to uncover various risk factors and social determinants of health that contribute to the prevalence of the disease. This community-level data could also help families make significant lifestyle decisions – such as choosing where to live or attend school.”

Social determinants of health (SDOH) – the conditions of the places in which people live, work, learn, worship, and play – impact community-level asthma outcomes. The Asthma Equity Explorer applies health equity research to help inform community-based asthma interventions within their unique SDOH landscapes.

By sourcing and combining data from Census.gov, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atmospheric Composition Analysis Group, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and University of Richmond, users of the Explorer can chart asthma prevalence using up to 32 different variables, including:

Race/ethnicity

Income to poverty ratio

Education levels

Home ownership vs. rental

Access to healthy foods

Affordable housing

Smoking prevalence

Obesity prevalence

The Asthma Equity Explorer Database is for research purposes only and does not provide healthcare information, advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Use of the database requires free registration to allow for easy login for continued database analyses. All registration data will be kept private.