On January 26, 2024, Philips Respironics announced it would discontinue sales of all hospital ventilators plus certain home care ventilators, PAP systems, oxygen concentrators, and more.

Is your hospital or DME business affected by this development? RT Magazine would love to hear from you.

Please complete the anonymous survey form below. Or email editor@RTmagazine directly with questions/comments. Thanks!

Loading…

RT Magazine’s privacy policy is available here.