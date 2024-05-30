Breas Medical Inc has executed a vendor partner agreement with VGM & Associates, the nation’s largest and most comprehensive Member Service Organization (MSO) for post-acute healthcare.

The partnership allows Breas to connect with and support the VGM membership, ultimately helping patients receive the highest level of care. This aligns with Breas’ mission to improve the quality of life and care of respiratory patients around the world through a personal commitment to innovation, quality, and customer focus.

“We are honored to be able to partner with VGM & Associates,” said Chris Southerland, General Manager of Breas Americas, Breas Medical, Inc. “This exciting opportunity allows us to share our expertise in ventilation with the VGM membership and continue to provide support to the industry with our innovative life support ventilation units that set the standard in clinical workflow, technology, and patient comfort and mobility.”

“We are thrilled to announce a partnership between Breas Medical and VGM & Associates, uniting two leaders in healthcare innovation,” said Boone Lockard, VP of Clinical Services, VGM & Associates. “This collaboration is set to enhance the quality of care for patients across the US, leveraging Breas Medical’s expertise in respiratory care and sleep apnea treatment with VGM’s business solutions.”