Nevada lawmakers have proposed an increase to the state’s minimum wage for home healthcare workers from $16.00 per hour to $20.00 per hour, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

The proposed legislation will also “increase Medicaid reimbursement rate to $30, increase the number of hours a worker can spend with a client and improve the quality of training required for home care workers, among other proposals,” the article states.

According to the LVRJ, the lawmakers hope the move will result in more people choosing home healthcare as a career. “The reality is that we don’t have the workforce to meet the demand,” [County Commissioner William McCurdy] told LVRJ.

If passed, the legislation would be implemented in 2025.

