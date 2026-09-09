The diabetes and weight loss injection semaglutide was associated with 40% fewer asthma attacks and 20% fewer COPD exacerbations, according to ERS 2026 research.



RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

Substantial Attack Reduction: The diabetes and weight loss medication semaglutide was associated with a nearly 40% reduction in asthma attacks and a 20% reduction in COPD flare-ups, according to new research. Real-World Evidence: Researchers analyzed electronic medical records from more than 80,000 UK patients to evaluate whether glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) therapies lowered acute respiratory events compared with other diabetes treatments. Clinical Trials Needed: Experts emphasize that while these findings highlight the importance of metabolic health in respiratory care, patients should not be prescribed these medications for lung conditions outside current prescribing guidelines until clinical trials confirm the results.



The diabetes and weight loss injection semaglutide can reduce asthma attacks by up to 40%, according to research presented at ERS 2026.

“GLP-1 receptor agonists are widely used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity. Previous research suggests that they may have anti-inflammatory effects and may improve lung-related outcomes. However, asthma and COPD outcomes have not been included as outcomes in GLP-1 drug trials,” said clinical associate professor in respiratory epidemiology at the National Heart & Lung Institute, Imperial College London, UK. “We wanted to use real-world health records to investigate whether people with asthma or COPD who started GLP-1 receptor agonists had fewer acute respiratory attacks.”

Evaluating Real-World Airway Outcomes

Using UK electronic medical records, the researchers conducted four parallel studies that each analyzed between 20,000 and 22,000 individuals who started taking any type of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) treatment or sulfonylureas, another class of diabetes medication.

According to the study findings, patients with chronic airway diseases, including asthma and COPD, who were prescribed GLP-1 therapies experienced fewer asthma attacks and COPD flare-ups than similar individuals prescribed other diabetes drugs.

“The effect was strongest with semaglutide especially in people with asthma, where use of semaglutide appears to be associated with nearly 40% reduction in asthma attacks. Semaglutide also led to a 20% reduction in COPD flare ups,” said Bloom.

Bloom noted that for individuals with chronic respiratory disease who qualify for GLP-1 receptor agonists due to obesity or type 2 diabetes, the therapy may provide secondary respiratory benefits.

However, Bloom cautioned that the observational results should not alter clinical practice prematurely.

“The findings from this study are encouraging, but they should not change treatment decisions on their own. People with asthma or COPD should not start GLP-1 receptor agonists specifically for their lung condition outside current prescribing guidance. While the findings suggest that some people taking GLP-1 receptor agonists may experience fewer respiratory attacks, this needs confirmation in clinical trials,” said Bloom.

Integrating Metabolic Health Into Respiratory Care

The findings also highlight the growing intersection between metabolic disorders and chronic respiratory disease management in healthcare settings.

“Obesity and metabolic dysfunction are common in airways disease and are often under-recognized as problems that can and should be addressed,” said Alexander Mathioudakis, chair of the European Respiratory Society’s Group on Airway Pharmacology and Treatment and senior lecturer in respiratory medicine at the University of Manchester, UK.

Mathioudakis, who was not involved in the research, noted that this is one of the largest real-world evaluations of GLP-1 receptor agonists in airways disease and among the first to evaluate differences between individual agents in the drug class.

“It highlights the need to consider metabolic health as part of respiratory care. It also supports the case for including respiratory outcomes, such as asthma attacks and COPD exacerbations, in future trials of metabolic therapies,” said Mathioudakis.

Mathioudakis added that future clinical trials evaluating metabolic treatments must assess lung function, symptoms, exacerbations, and quality of life to support personalized healthcare strategies for managing chronic airway conditions.