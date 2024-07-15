RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

Call for Expert Contributions: The World Health Organization (WHO) is inviting experts to contribute to the development of updated guidelines for asthma and COPD management. Global Impact: Chronic respiratory diseases, including asthma and COPD, are major causes of death and disability worldwide, affecting approximately half a billion people. Application Process: Interested experts can apply by submitting a cover letter, abbreviated CV, and a completed declaration of interests form by Aug 31.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on experts to contribute to the development of updated guidelines for the diagnosis and management of chronic respiratory diseases, including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

WHO plans to update the clinical guidance relating to asthma and COPD to provide global recommendations and tools to promote effective implementation of care.

Chronic respiratory diseases (including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)) are a major cause of death and disability worldwide. Approximately half a billion people live with chronic respiratory diseases across the globe.

Throughout this process WHO will engage with experts working across the continuum of care for chronic respiratory disease, from clinical and allied health professions, and diverse clinical and geographical settings.

Experts may be invited to contribute as a member of a guideline development group or peer review group or to assist in the development of implementation tools.

How to Apply

Those who are interested can complete the application form and provide the required supporting documentation:

Cover letter Abbreviated curriculum vitae Completed declaration of interests for WHO experts, available at https://www.who.int/about/ethics/declarations-of-interest.

WHO invites applicants to submit their applications by Aug 31. Questions regarding the application can be directed to Jing Han at [email protected].

