The BEAT Lung Cancer initiative aims to improve biomarker testing rates and awareness in high-risk communities impacted by lung cancer disparities.

RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

BEAT Lung Cancer Initiative: The American Lung Association’s BEAT Lung Cancer initiative focuses on increasing biomarker testing and awareness, particularly in communities most impacted by lung cancer disparities, to improve early diagnosis and targeted treatment. Disparities in Biomarker Testing: Biomarker testing is underutilized in the Black community, with only 14% of eligible Black patients receiving testing compared to 26% of eligible white patients. Survey Findings on Black Lung Cancer Patients: A survey by the American Lung Association revealed that 42% of Black lung cancer patients had not discussed their lung cancer risk with a doctor before diagnosis, and 25% did not receive biomarker testing.

The American Lung Association has launched the Biomarker, Education, Awareness, and Testing (BEAT) Lung Cancer initiative to enhance biomarker testing and awareness in communities disproportionately affected by lung cancer disparities.

About every two and a half minutes, someone in the United States is diagnosed with lung cancer. While access to early diagnosis, precision medicine, and biomarker testing can save lives and may provide for a better quality of life for people living with lung cancer, biomarker testing is often underutilized, especially in the Black community.

Biomarker testing is when a healthcare provider tests a tumor for DNA and levels of specific proteins. These tests are also sometimes called molecular or genomic testing. If doctors know exactly what causes the tumor to grow, a person may be able to go on a “targeted” therapy that can slow tumor growth or shrink the tumor.

Testing can also show levels of an important protein called PD-L1 which may help predict if a patient would benefit from immunotherapy.

Health Disparities in Biomarker Testing for Lung Cancer

Unfortunately, health disparities persist when it comes to lung cancer care and biomarker testing. In fact, 26% of eligible white patients received biomarker testing compared to 14% of eligible Black patients. In addition, lung cancer affects Black individuals, particularly Black men, differently than their white counterparts. Black men are 11% more likely to be diagnosed with lung cancer and 9.8% more Black men die from the disease.

“While lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the US, there has been incredible progress in survival thanks in part to screening, biomarker testing, and targeted treatments. Unfortunately, only about 4.5% of people eligible have been screened for lung cancer, and a recent study found that 23% of people diagnosed with lung cancer received chemo and radiation therapy before they had received full biomarker testing, leading to potentially unnecessary treatment and time lost,” says Harold Wimmer, president and CEO of the American Lung Association. “This campaign will focus on increasing these numbers and improving the lives of people living with lung cancer, with a focus on the communities most impacted.”

A recent survey conducted by the American Lung Association found that, among 33 Black individuals with lung cancer surveyed, 42% report not having discussed their lung cancer risk with a doctor prior to their lung cancer diagnosis and one quarter did not receive biomarker testing for their lung cancer. The survey also found that over a quarter indicated that their doctor did not recommend biomarker testing for their lung cancer.

BEAT Lung Cancer Initiative

The American Lung Association’s new BEAT Lung Cancer initiative aims to beat lung cancer by:

Increasing awareness about biomarker testing and lung cancer screening nationwide;

Raising awareness among Black lung cancer patients/caregivers, as well as the larger Black community, about the availability and importance of biomarker testing and lung cancer screening; and

Empowering Black Americans to talk with their doctor about biomarker testing and lung cancer screening.

