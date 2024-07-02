RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

The WHO’s new guidelines recommend a combination of behavioral support, digital cessation tools, and pharmacological treatments to aid tobacco cessation in adults. The guidelines are designed to help the more than 750 million tobacco users worldwide who want to quit various forms of tobacco, including cigarettes, waterpipes, smokeless tobacco, cigars, roll-your-own tobacco, and heated tobacco products. WHO encourages countries to adopt these guidelines and provide treatments at no or reduced cost, especially in low- and middle-income countries, to improve accessibility and support for individuals seeking to quit tobacco.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released its first-ever clinical treatment guideline for tobacco cessation in adults.

The guideline recommends a comprehensive set of tobacco cessation interventions, including behavioral support delivered by health-care providers, digital cessation interventions, and pharmacological treatments.

The guideline focuses on helping the more than 750 million tobacco users who want to quit all forms of tobacco. The recommendations are relevant for all adults seeking to quit various tobacco products, including cigarettes, waterpipes, smokeless tobacco products, cigars, roll-your-own tobacco, and heated tobacco products (HTPs).

“This guideline marks a crucial milestone in our global battle against these dangerous products,” says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, WHO director-general, in a release. “It empowers countries with the essential tools to effectively support individuals in quitting tobacco and alleviate the global burden of tobacco-related diseases.”

According to WHO, over 60% of the world’s 1.25 billion tobacco users—more than 750 million people—wish to quit, yet 70% lack access to effective cessation services. This gap exists due to challenges faced by health systems, including resource limitations.

“The immense struggle that people face when trying to quit smoking cannot be overstated. We need to deeply appreciate the strength it takes and the suffering endured by individuals and their loved ones to overcome this addiction,” says Rüdiger Krech, PhD, director of health promotion at WHO, in a release. ”These guidelines are designed to help communities and governments provide the best possible support and assistance for those on this challenging journey.”

Therapies for Quitting Tobacco

Combining pharmacotherapy with behavioral interventions significantly increases quitting success rates, according to WHO. Countries are encouraged to provide these treatments at no or reduced cost to improve accessibility, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

WHO recommends varenicline, Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT), bupropion, and cytisine as effective treatments for tobacco cessation.

In 2023, WHO initiated a prequalification procedure for medicinal products against disorders caused by tobacco use to improve global access to recommended tobacco cessation medications. In April 2024, Kenvue’s nicotine gum and patch became the first WHO-prequalified NRT products.

WHO recommends behavioral interventions, including brief health worker counseling (30 seconds to three minutes) offered routinely in health-care settings, alongside more intensive behavioral support (individual, group, or phone counseling) for interested users.

Additionally, digital interventions such as text messaging, smartphone apps, and internet programs can be used as adjuncts or self-management tools.

WHO encourages health-care providers, policy-makers, and stakeholders to adopt and implement this guideline to promote tobacco cessation and improve the health of millions of people in need worldwide.

