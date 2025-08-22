A mobile medical clinic from Cedars-Sinai called COACH for Kids is offering no-cost vaccines and checkups to Los Angeles children in preparation for the new school year.



As Los Angeles Unified School District students prepare to return to the classroom, Cedars-Sinai’s COACH for Kids mobile medical clinic is making vital stops across the city. The COACH for Kids (Community Outreach Assistance for Children’s Health) mobile unit is offering free back-to-school vaccines and health screenings for children and teens, helping families gain access to the healthcare they need.

From vaccines like DTaP and MMR to full physical exams, COACH for Kids brings Cedars-Sinai care to local schools and community centers.

“These vaccines protect against childhood preventable illnesses—measles, chickenpox, pneumonia, meningitis,” said Arthur Cho, MD, medical director of COACH for Kids. “In the past, we saw high rates of these infections. Today, because of vaccines, we rarely see them. When children aren’t vaccinated, they’re at greater risk of getting sick, ending up in the hospital, or even worse.”

Dr. Cho and COACH for Kids nurse practitioner Anne Traynor, RN, offered their insights about why vaccinations are critical, how the mobile unit is improving families’ health and access to care, and what families need to bring to the clinic to get their children vaccinated. The following Q&A was conducted by the Cedars-Sinai Newsroom.

What vaccines are required for school entry?

Traynor: Kids entering transitional kindergarten need boosters for measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough) and polio. This includes the DTaP vaccine—given to younger children—which protects against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis. Older children, especially 11-year-olds and teens, receive the Tdap booster, which offers continued protection against the same three illnesses but in a smaller dose appropriate for adolescents and adults. It’s not just one age group; we’re vaccinating children from birth through age 18.

What’s your message for parents who are hesitant about vaccines?

Cho: I understand the concerns. But we’ve studied these vaccines for decades. Side effects are generally mild—fever or some swelling—but the alternative is far worse. These diseases still exist and can be deadly. Getting vaccinated protects your child and others in the community.

The consequences can be severe. Take measles as an example. We used to have 500,000 cases and hundreds of deaths annually in the U.S. before the vaccine. Though measles was declared eradicated here in 2000, recent vaccine hesitancy has led to outbreaks again. Measles can cause serious complications like meningitis, encephalitis and even death.

What challenges do families face when their children need vaccination?

Traynor: Access is the biggest issue. Even with Medi-Cal, parents may struggle to get an appointment, lack transportation, or be unable to take time off work. That’s where COACH comes in—we meet them where they are. We come to you, and we go to schools and WIC centers. (Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is a special supplemental nutrition program.)

Cho: We serve dozens of schools and community sites, especially in South L.A., bringing primary care and vaccines into neighborhoods. It’s our mission to make healthcare accessible. Many families are working hard and can’t make it to a traditional clinic—we bring the clinic to them. We’re here to serve, without judgment. We want to make sure children are safe and healthy enough to return to school.

Source: Cedars-Sinai