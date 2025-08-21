Fewer than half of patients reported having detailed discussions about COPD with their healthcare providers.



RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

High disease burden: COPD affects over 30 million Americans, with many patients reporting daily symptoms and a significant impact on quality of life. Communication gap: Despite the severity of symptoms, fewer than half of patients reported having detailed discussions about COPD with their healthcare providers. Better outcomes with dialogue: Patients who engage in regular, thorough communication with providers demonstrate improved symptom management, highlighting the need for more education and collaborative care.



Prioritizing communications between patients and healthcare providers and increasing patient education about COPD could help improve patient care, according to a new study published in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases: Journal of the COPD Foundation.

COPD is an inflammatory lung disease, comprising several conditions, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema, and can be caused by genetics and irritants like smoke or pollution. The disease affects more than 30 million Americans and is the fourth leading cause of death worldwide.

The study analyzed self-reported data using the Phreesia PatientInsights survey, which patients completed after check-in at their doctor’s office. Patients who indicated they had a diagnosis of or were receiving treatment for COPD were included in the study.

The survey asked questions about the individual’s symptoms and the impact of those symptoms on their daily life. Questions also focused on education about COPD, communications with their health care provider, and their treatment journey.

During January 2025, 1,615 patients completed the survey. Of those, 39% had lived with COPD for more than seven years, and 25% said they experienced COPD-related symptoms every day in a typical month. While nearly two-thirds of respondents (64%) said COPD had a moderate or great impact on their daily lives, only 45% had spoken in detail to their health care providers about their COPD.

“Continuous communication between people with COPD and their health care provider is essential to help improve their quality of life, particularly when discussing treatments and understanding COPD and its symptoms,” said David M. Mannino, M.D, lead author of the study and Chief Medical Officer of the COPD Foundation. “Our study suggests that patients who communicate with their providers have better symptom and disease management, which can reduce future exacerbations and hospital visits. This highlights the need to expand conversations with patients about disease education, treatment instructions, and self-management strategies to help improve their quality of life.”

