More than a dozen national healthcare organizations are pressing Congress to support the Supplemental Oxygen Access Reform (SOAR) Act, which would ensure Medicare patient access to life-saving oxygen therapy.



Sixteen leading patient, provider and professional organizations are calling for Congressional support and cosponsorship for the Supplemental Oxygen Access Reform (SOAR) Act (S. 1406/H.R. 2902), bipartisan legislation that would ensure people enrolled in Medicare who need supplemental oxygen can access the correct type and levels of oxygen needed for them to live full and active lives.

Key provisions of the SOAR Act include:

Removes oxygen from Competitive Bidding: This would allow for more appropriate and less burdensome oxygen options by creating a new payment methodology rather than relying on the CBP.

This would allow for more appropriate and less burdensome oxygen options by creating a new payment methodology rather than relying on the CBP. Ensures Access to Liquid Oxygen: The bill would provide access to medically necessary liquid oxygen, which is lighter, more portable, and can deliver higher flow rates than compressed oxygen tanks, enabling greater patient independence.

The bill would provide access to medically necessary liquid oxygen, which is lighter, more portable, and can deliver higher flow rates than compressed oxygen tanks, enabling greater patient independence. Requires Reimbursement for Respiratory Therapists: It would ensure that patients with supplemental oxygen have access to the services of respiratory therapists, who can provide crucial care and support.

It would ensure that patients with supplemental oxygen have access to the services of respiratory therapists, who can provide crucial care and support. Establishes a Patient’s Bill of Rights: The Act includes provisions for patient rights, including the right to choose their suppliers and receive clear communication about their services.

The Act includes provisions for patient rights, including the right to choose their suppliers and receive clear communication about their services. Creates Standardized Documentation: It would require CMS to develop an electronic template for providers to use, which would improve the prescribing process and help prevent fraud, waste, and abuse.

The 16 organizations calling for Congressional support for the legislation include: AAHomecare, Alpha-1 Foundation, American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), American Association for Respiratory Care, American College of Chest Physicians, American Lung Association, American Thoracic Society, COPD Foundation, Council for Quality Respiratory Care, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR), Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, Respiratory Health Association, Pulmonary Hypertension Association, Running On Air, and VGM Group, Inc.

The organizations released the following joint statement on September 3rd: