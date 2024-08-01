The F&P my820 System provides heated humidification for adult and pediatric home-based patients receiving invasive ventilation, noninvasive ventilation, or high-flow therapies.

RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

Product Launch: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp has introduced the F&P my820 System, a new respiratory humidifier designed for home mechanical ventilation. Features: The F&P my820 provides heated humidification for invasive and noninvasive ventilation, as well as high-flow therapies, and adapts to environmental temperature changes using a built-in sensor. Global Availability: The F&P my820 System is now available in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and Canada, with additional markets pending regulatory clearances.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp announced the launch of the F&P my820 System in the United States.

The F&P my820 is the company’s latest respiratory humidifier for home mechanical ventilation. The F&P my820 System provides heated humidification during the delivery of invasive ventilation, noninvasive ventilation, and humidified high-flow therapies for adult and pediatric patients.

“The F&P my820 is the result of years of dedicated investment in new technologies that improve care and outcomes for patients in their homes,” says Andrew Somervell, vice president of products and technology, in a release. “It provides peace of mind that adults and children can continue to receive high-quality care after they leave the hospital.”

Designed specifically to perform in home environments where temperatures can fluctuate, the F&P my820 System automatically adapts to environmental temperature changes using a built-in sensor. This sensor works to mitigate circuit condensate while also reducing device-wire clutter and providing patients with a simplified set-up process.

The F&P my820 System is currently available in Australasia, Europe, Canada, and the United States, with more markets being added as regulatory clearances are received.

Photo caption: F&P my820

Photo credit: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp