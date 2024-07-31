WHO releases a new knowledge summary highlighting the effects of tobacco use on asthma development and management.

RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

Impact on Babies and Children: The WHO summary highlights that babies born to mothers who smoke have smaller lungs and a higher risk of developing asthma, while children exposed to secondhand smoke are also at increased risk of developing asthma. Risks for Adolescents and Adults: Smoking during adolescence and adulthood raises the risk of developing asthma and exacerbates the condition, with secondhand smoke exposure further increasing the likelihood of asthma attacks and complicating management for those already living with asthma. Tobacco Control Measures: WHO emphasizes the need for effective tobacco control policies, such as smoke-free public spaces, targeted cessation support for pregnant women and parents, and heightened awareness about the dangers of smoking and secondhand smoke exposure, to protect individuals, especially those vulnerable to asthma.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has published a new knowledge summary focused on the critical relationship between tobacco use and asthma.

The summary sheds light on the health impacts of tobacco use on individuals with asthma, emphasizing the need for comprehensive tobacco control measures.

The knowledge summary highlights several key insights. One is that babies born to mothers who smoke tend to have smaller lungs and an increased risk of developing asthma during childhood.

A second is that children exposed to secondhand tobacco smoke are at higher risk of developing asthma. Therefore, pregnant women and parents should receive targeted support to quit tobacco use to protect their children from asthma and other respiratory conditions.

Smoking during adolescence and adulthood increases the risk of developing asthma and exacerbates the condition. For people living with asthma, smoking worsens symptoms and can make treatment with medications less effective.

Risks of Secondhand Smoke and E-Cigarettes

Additionally, secondhand smoke exposure presents significant risks for people with asthma, increasing the likelihood of asthma attacks and complicating asthma management. Avoiding secondhand smoke exposure is essential for the prevention and management of respiratory diseases, especially asthma.

The summary also addresses the risks associated with electronic nicotine delivery systems. E-cigarettes and other nicotine-delivery devices can carry risks similar to conventional tobacco products, potentially worsening asthma symptoms and increasing the likelihood of respiratory issues.

Tobacco Control Measures

WHO emphasizes the importance of implementing effective tobacco control measures to protect all individuals, particularly those vulnerable to asthma. Key recommendations include enforcing policies that make all indoor public places, workplaces, and public transport completely smoke-free; providing comprehensive cessation support, including brief advice, toll-free quit lines, and pharmacological interventions; and raising awareness about the risks of smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke, particularly among pregnant women and parents.

“Protecting individuals with asthma from the harmful effects of tobacco smoke is crucial to reducing the burden of asthma,” says Dr Vinayak Mohan Prasad, head of unit No Tobacco at WHO, in a release. “We aim to support communities and governments in implementing effective tobacco control policies that safeguard public health and improve the quality of life for those affected by asthma.”

WHO stresses the importance of protecting youth from these harmful tactics through robust regulatory measures, including bans on tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship.

Asthma is a major global health concern, affecting approximately 262 million people and causing 455,000 deaths annually. WHO’s knowledge summary highlights the need for concerted efforts to reduce the burden of asthma through effective tobacco control measures and support for individuals seeking to quit tobacco use.

Photo 323973915 © Pavel Muravev | Dreamstime.com