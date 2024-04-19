Baxter International Inc has expanded its US pharmaceuticals portfolio by launching five injectable drugs, including Vancomycin to treat methicillin-resistant staphylococci.

Baxter US Pharmaceutical Launches

Norepinephrine Bitartrate in 5% Dextrose Injection in a new 16 mg/250 mL strength, which is indicated to raise blood pressure in adult patients with severe, acute hypotension. Baxter offers the first and only FDA-approved ready-to-use Norepinephrine in Dextrose, and now provides Norepinephrine in 4 mg/250 mL, 8 mg/250 mL and 16 mg/250 mL strengths.

Regadenoson Injection pre-filled syringe, a coronary vasodilator that is commonly used in pharmacologic stress testing. Baxter offers Regadenoson in a 0.4 mg/5 mL strength.

Ready-to-use formats of standard concentrations of commonly prescribed drugs may offer operational efficiencies for healthcare providers. Compounding a drug for patient use is a multi-step, manual process that requires oversight by pharmacy staff. A ready-to-use product can simplify the preparation process and support patient safety by reducing the chance of contamination2 and avoiding potential errors that may occur when medications are compounded.3

“These launches demonstrate Baxter’s focus on differentiated products that address unmet patient needs in key therapeutic areas, including anti-infective and anti-hypotensive medications,” said Alok Sonig, executive vice president and group president, Pharmaceuticals, at Baxter. “We are proud to offer important new options for our customers and look forward to continuing to bring new innovations to the market.”

More information and references are available at www.baxter.com.