The United Kingdom’s proposed bill to outlaw the sale of cigarettes to any citizen born after 2008 passed its first vote in the British Parliament on April 16th.

According to Reuters, the bill passed a preliminary vote (383 to 67) and will continue through the legislative process, including potential amendments.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Tobacco and Vapes Bill will address “the single biggest entirely preventable cause of ill-health, disability and death,” he said via Reuters.

Reuters also noted that a similar cigarette law in New Zealand was prevented from going into effect earlier this year.

Read more at www.reuters.com

uk cigarette ban