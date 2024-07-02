Masimo’s Sleep Halo will add scientifically-based sleep analysis to its Masimo W1 Sport advanced health tracking wearable.

RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

Masimo is enhancing its Masimo W1 Sport wearable with Sleep Halo software to provide comprehensive sleep analysis using continuous health data and machine learning. Sleep Halo offers detailed insights into sleep quality, including sleep stages, restfulness, and episodes of desaturation, visualized through the Masimo Health app with an overall Sleep Halo score. Masimo’s Sleep Halo aims to improve sleep hygiene by offering reliable, scientifically backed sleep analysis, positioning the Masimo W1 as a superior alternative to other consumer wearables.



Masimo will add scientifically-based sleep analysis to its Masimo W1 Sport advanced health tracking wearable. The company will incorporate Sleep Halo software, which offers overnight sleep data tracking with 70,000+ daily measurements of second-by-second continuous health data, according to the company.

Sleep Halo uses continuous Masimo pulse oximetry and machine learning to provide meaningful insights into the quality of an individual’s sleep, including overall timing, duration of sleep stages, periods of rest and wakefulness, episodes of desaturation, and more. The nightly analysis, including a Sleep Halo score — an algorithmic calculation representing your overall sleep quality — is visualized on the companion Masimo Health smartphone app. The Sleep Halo score and sleep analysis will be featured in all future Masimo wearables, including the upcoming Masimo Freedom Watch and Band.

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, said, “We’re truly excited to launch Sleep Halo for Masimo W1 Sport. For 35 years, Masimo has been dedicated to using breakthrough engineering to help improve lives. Masimo W1 is unique among wearables in being able to continuously measure the wearer’s SpO 2 and PR — and that gives us an opportunity to provide a truly informed, robust analysis of how one sleeps. As always, we are committed to providing scientifically backed measurements, which are based on our unmatched, accurate technology, not ‘tarot card logic’ novelties. We benchmarked Sleep Halo with EEG to confirm its stages of sleep are comparable to sleep analysis. We hope that with this new scientifically based Sleep Halo, our customers can improve their sleep hygiene, which has been shown to improve life.”

Today’s consumers are limited to choosing from among a variety of consumer wearables, which use intermittent and often inaccurate data, heavily reliant on movement – which cannot provide reliable or actionable sleep metrics. Masimo W1 – which has been shown to be significantly more accurate than the leading consumer wearable1 — is designed to provide sophisticated and insightful sleep analysis using technology based on Masimo SET, the primary pulse oximetry technology at all top 10 U.S. hospitals as ranked in the 2024 Newsweek World’s Best Hospitals listing.2 Rigorously tested against reference laboratory measurements, including EEG data, Sleep Halo makes it possible to bring reliable, insightful sleep analysis to everyday people around the world, on a nightly basis, via a lightweight, comfortable wearable, from the convenience of their own home.

Existing Masimo W1 Sport owners will soon be able to update their watch firmware and Masimo Health app to begin their sleep tracking journey.

Masimo W1 Sport and Sleep Halo are for general health and wellness purposes.

