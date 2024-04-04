The recall follows reports of a malfunction that could lead to insufficient ventilation.

Smiths Medical has recalled its paraPAC Plus 300 and 310 Ventilator Kits due to a malfunction that causes continuous positive gas flow instead of normal breathing cycles, potentially leading to inadequate oxygenation or airway obstruction. The US FDA has designated this as a Class I recall, indicating that the malfunction could cause serious injuries or death, with 177 medical device reporting events and eight reports of serious injury already documented. The recalled ventilators, distributed between Jan 1, 2013, and Sept 11, 2023, are used in emergency and transport situations, including vehicle-based medical transport, and are designed for adults, children, and infants above approximately 10 kg.

Smiths Medical is recalling the PneuPac paraPAC Plus 300 and 310 Ventilator Kits after receiving reports that the ventilator may intermittently provide continuous positive gas flow instead of the intended cycling like a human breath when it is switched to the “ventilate” operating mode.

This non-cycling and continuous positive gas flow when in cycling mode is a malfunction that prevents the ventilator from functioning properly. As a result of this issue, patients may not receive the right amount of ventilation or enough oxygen. The issue may also cause a complete or partial airway obstruction. Any of these occurrences can lead to serious injury or death.

Smiths Medical has reported 177 Medical Device Reporting events, including eight reports of serious injury related to this issue. There are currently no reported deaths.

The US Food and Drug Administration has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall.

Recalled Product

Product name: Smiths Medical ASD PneuPac paraPAC Plus 300 and 310 Ventilator Kits

Product models and serial numbers: See Medical Device Recall Database Smiths Medical Pneupac ParaPAC Plus 300 Ventilator Kit With PEEP And CPAP Smiths Medical Pneupac ParaPAC Plus 310 Ventilator Kit With PEEP And CPAP

Distribution dates: Jan 1, 2013, to Sept 11, 2023

Devices recalled in the US: 2,906

Date initiated by firm: Feb 7, 2024

Device Use

Smiths Medical ASD PneuPac paraPAC Plus 300 and 310 Ventilator Kits are gas-powered emergency and transport portable ventilators, including in vehicles such as airplanes and helicopters.

They are suitable for emergency use at an accident scene and transports between hospitals or within a hospital or medical facility. These ventilators are intended to provide ventilatory support for adults, children, and infants (above approx. 10 kg).

The paraPAC Plus devices also provide free-flow oxygen therapy and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy for spontaneously breathing patients. The devices can also be used in emergency situations to provide ventilatory support for CPR resuscitation.

ParaPAC Plus ventilators should only be used under the constant supervision of trained health care professionals.

Who May be Affected

People who receive breathing support using the ParaPAC Plus 300 and 310 Ventilator Kits

Health care providers who provide care for patients using ParaPAC Plus 300 and 310 Ventilator Kits

What to Do

On Feb 7, 2024, Smiths Medical sent an Urgent Medical Device Correction notice to customers with the following information:

Recommendations for health care providers

There is no need to return or discontinue using paraPAC Plus at this time.

When using the device, all instructions, including warnings and cautions in the User Manual Document (numbers 10018833-003 and/or 10026347-002) must be followed with heightened awareness, including but not limited to: Constant monitoring of the patient Blood oxygenation and expired carbon dioxide levels should be monitored independently using pulse oximetry and capnography All pre-use checks must be performed before each use Alternative means of ventilation such as bag mask ventilation, must be available in the event of ventilator failure or malfunction If the paraPac plus ventilator experiences continuous flow, remove the ventilator from clinical use, set the device aside for repair and use another device or alternative means of ventilation



Required actions for customers