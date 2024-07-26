Palforzia is now approved for treating peanut allergies in children ages 1 to 3, expanding its use beyond the previous age range of 4 to 17.

RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

Expanded Age Range: The FDA has approved Palforzia for the treatment of peanut allergies in children ages 1 to 3, in addition to its previous approval for ages 4 to 17. Treatment Protocol: Palforzia has been approved since January 2020 for the treatment in children ages 4 to 17. Safety Measures: A Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) is in place to ensure the safe use of Palforzia, emphasizing the continued need for patients to avoid peanuts in their diets.

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Palforzia (Aimmune Therapeutics) to include initiation of treatment, up-dosing, and maintenance in individuals ages 1 through 3 years with a confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy to mitigate allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, that may occur with accidental exposure to peanuts.

Palforzia, an oral immunotherapy, has been approved since January 2020 for initiation of treatment in individuals ages 4 through 17 years with a confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy with up-dosing and maintenance.

Those who take Palforzia must continue to avoid peanuts in their diets. A Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy is in place for Palforzia to mitigate the risk of anaphylaxis associated with Palforzia, which includes elements to assure safe use.

Photo 36490766 © Valentyn75 | Dreamstime.com