A study examined the comparative effects of specific exercises on sleep quality in patients with advanced lung cancer, finding one method particularly effective.

RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

The study conducted by the University of Hong Kong found that tai chi significantly improves sleep quality, reduces fatigue, and enhances balance in patients with advanced lung cancer.

Tai chi demonstrated a 65% lower risk of mortality compared to the control group, indicating substantial survival benefits for those practicing it.

The research was a three-arm randomized controlled trial that compared tai chi, aerobic exercise, and a self-management control group.

New research from the University of Hong Kong reveals tai chi’s potential as a non-pharmacological intervention for improving sleep disturbance in advanced lung cancer patients.

Patients with advanced lung cancer often experience sleep disturbances and associated psychological symptoms, which impact their overall survival and quality of life. Pharmacological interventions can induce side effects that significantly worsen cancer-related symptoms.

To address these issues, researchers explored non-pharmacological interventions, with physical exercise being a promising option due to its safety, affordability, and diverse benefits. The study is published in JAMA Oncology.

The research team conducted a meta-analysis to examine the effects of aerobic and mind-body exercises, two widely recognized forms of physical exercises, which differ in intensity and modality. The study showed significant enhancement in sleep quality among cancer patients experiencing poor sleep. However, the comparative effects of these exercises in patients with advanced lung cancer remain unclear.

Research Methods and Findings

Between December 2018 and September 2022, the research team recruited 226 patients with advanced lung cancer in three public hospitals in Hong Kong. They were randomly assigned to one of the three groups: tai chi, aerobic exercise, or a self-management control group. The tai chi group attended classes twice a week for 16 weeks.

The aerobic exercise group attended classes twice a month over the same 16-week period, engaging in activities such as treadmill walking, stationary bike riding, and resistance exercises.

The study assessed multiple factors, including subjective sleep quality, objective sleep parameters, psychological distress, fatigue, health-related quality of life, physical function, circadian rhythm, and one-year survival rates among advanced lung cancer patients. Assessments were conducted before the intervention classes, at the end of the 16-week intervention, and at week 52.

The results revealed that both the tai chi and aerobic exercise groups demonstrated a significant improvement in sleep quality, anxiety, depression, cardiorespiratory function, physical function, step count, and circadian rhythm at both week 16 and week 52 than the control group.

Tai chi demonstrated superior benefits over aerobic exercise in terms of sleep quality, fatigue reduction, and balance. The study found a remarkable 65% lower risk of mortality in the tai chi group compared to the control group, suggesting that engaging in tai chi may potentially offer better survival for patients with advanced lung cancer.

Significance of the Study

According to the researchers, this three-arm randomized controlled trial represents the largest study of its kind conducted to date, focusing specifically on patients with advanced lung cancer. The findings carry implications for the field of cancer care and highlight the potential benefits of tai chi, compared to conventional exercise.

“Tai chi’s emphasis on the mind-body connection offers a holistic approach that goes beyond physical exercise alone. The meditative and mindful aspects of tai chi may help patients cope with psychological distress, reduce anxiety, and enhance their overall quality of life and one-year survival rate,” says research assistant professor Naomi Takemura, PhD, RN, from the School of Nursing at HKUMed, in a release.

The study opens new avenues for supportive care in cancer management and highlights the importance of a multidimensional approach to addressing cancer symptoms. By incorporating tai chi into the treatment plan, healthcare providers can offer a safe, affordable, and potentially effective approach to alleviating the symptom burden and enhancing patients’ overall well-being, according to the researchers.

