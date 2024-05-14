The BF-H1100 diagnostic and BF-1TH1100 therapeutic bronchoscopes feature advanced imaging, enhanced suction, and improved ergonomics.

RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

Olympus launched the BF-H1100 diagnostic bronchoscope and BF-1TH1100 therapeutic bronchoscope as part of the EVIS X1 endoscopy system, featuring high-definition imaging and a slim outer diameter for better access to distal airways. The BF-H1100 offers an 11% increase in suction capability with a 2.2 mm working channel, while the BF-1TH1100 offers a 29% increase in suction with a 3 mm working channel, allowing for the use of a broad array of diagnostic and therapeutic devices. Both bronchoscopes feature a rotation ring that reduces hand rotation and physical stress during procedures, along with a redesigned image sensor that maintains HDTV resolution while minimizing the outer diameter.

Olympus launched two bronchoscopes—the BF-H1100 diagnostic bronchoscope and the BF-1TH1100 therapeutic bronchoscope—as part of the EVIS X1 endoscopy system, the latest in diagnostic and therapeutic bronchoscopy from Olympus.

Designed with high-definition imaging, the two bronchoscopes offer physicians a slim outer diameter when compared to predecessors, allowing access to more distal airways.

Improved suction and flexibility during procedures, combined with the ability to pass a wide array of diagnostic and therapeutic devices through large working channels, provides physicians with options to successfully address the tracheal bronchial tree, according to a release from Olympus.

Olympus announced the launch of two bronchoscopes as part of the EVIS X1 endoscopy system. The diagnostic and therapeutic bronchoscopes offer slim outer diameters compared to their predecessors and large working channels. Photo credit: Olympus

Olympus will highlight the bronchoscopes during the American Thoracic Society annual meeting on May 17-22 in San Diego.

Key Features and Innovations

Both the diagnostic and therapeutic versions of the bronchoscopes feature a compact outer diameter and large working channel, as well as redesigned imaging and handling.

The BF-H1100 diagnostic bronchoscope offers a large 2.2 mm working channel, which provides an 11% increase in suction capability. The BF-1TH1100 therapeutic bronchoscope offers a 3 mm working channel that provides a 29% increase in suction and the ability to pass a broad array of endotherapy devices.

The BF-H1100 diagnostic bronchoscope and the BF-1TH1100 therapeutic bronchoscope have a thin outer diameter compared to their predecessors.

The insertion tube rotation ring on the control section is connected to the insertion tube, allowing the insertion tube to turn without turning the control section. This mechanism reduces hand rotation and may reduce physical stress, providing a comfortable body position during the procedure.

Both bronchoscopes feature a redesigned image sensor that allows for a small outer diameter while maintaining the HDTV resolution of its predecessors.

“We are excited to launch diagnostic and therapeutic bronchoscopes supported by our most advanced endoscopy system. Pulmonologists will have the confidence to expand their reach with bronchoscopes that combine a slim outer diameter, a large working channel and improved imaging,” says Swarna Alcorn, business unit vice president of respiratory at Olympus Corp of the Americas, in a release

