For respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) awareness month (October), the American Lung Association is spotlighting new data that show a dramatic decrease in RSV-related hospitalizations among infants, thanks to new ways to help prevent babies from developing severe illness from the virus.

RSV is the leading cause of infant hospitalization in the United States. Though RSV is a common virus that infects nearly all children by age 2, it can cause severe and life-threatening complications. Each year, up to 80,000 children under 5 are hospitalized due to the virus. Infants under 8 months old and those with underlying conditions are at highest risk. Fortunately, there are safe and proven-effective methods to dramatically reduce severe illness for all infants under 8 months who are at the greatest risk for serious illness from RSV.

To protect against severe RSV illness in babies, the US CDC recommends:

An RSV preventive antibody given in October through March to provide short-term (at least 5 months) immune protection for all infants younger than 8 months old and born during or entering their first RSV season, and young children between 8 and 19 months at increased risk for severe RSV symptoms, including children with chronic lung disease or who were born prematurely.

An RSV vaccination given during weeks 32 through 36 weeks of pregnancy in September through January. Protection lasts about six months after birth.

“During the 2024–2025 RSV season, which was the first with widespread availability of preventive antibody protection and maternal RSV vaccination, infant hospitalization rates dropped sharply. We finally have data that prove what we’ve long hoped for: these RSV preventive options are working,” said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association. “The bottom line is that this means fewer babies struggling to breathe in emergency rooms and fewer parents facing the trauma of a hospital stay.”

A CDC analysis of RSV hospitalization rates among two surveillance groups from October 2024 through February 2025, found hospitalization rates 45% and 52% lower for infants 0-2 months during peak RSV season (December through February) and 28% and 43% lower for those 0-7 months old, compared to pre-pandemic (2018) rates. Of children hospitalized due to RSV, 75% were born at full-term with no underlying conditions. Since 60% of eligible infants are born before the RSV season, October and November are important months for families to connect with their healthcare providers to discuss prevention. Expectant parents should discuss RSV prevention options through March with their healthcare team.

In addition to medical protection, everyday hygiene practices are important to help reduce the spread of RSV. Parents and caregivers should:

Wash hands frequently;

Avoid close contact with sick individuals;

Clean frequently touched surfaces;

Stay home when sick; and

Avoid sharing bottles, pacifiers or toys.

This fall, the American Lung Association is partnering with Sanofi to launch a national campaign to raise awareness of RSV prevention, particularly among expectant parents and caregivers of infants and toddlers. The campaign focuses on recognizing RSV symptoms, understanding prevention options and encouraging proactive conversations with healthcare providers.

Image: Scanning electron micrograph of human respiratory syncytial virus virions (colorized blue) and tagged with antibodies (colorized yellow) against the virus’ fusion protein—the target of RSV vaccines. Credit: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health