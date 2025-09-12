Cedars-Sinai experts recommend getting the flu shot in September for everyone over 6 months old, with high-dose vaccines preferred for adults 65 and older to ensure stronger protection.



RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

Flu Vaccination — Cedars-Sinai experts recommend getting the flu shot in September for everyone over 6 months old, with high-dose vaccines preferred for adults 65 and older to ensure stronger protection. Symptom Management — Most mild flu cases can be treated at home with rest, fluids, and pain relievers, but high-risk individuals and children may require antiviral medication or urgent evaluation if symptoms worsen. Access to Care — Cedars-Sinai offers flu shots at multiple locations and provides virtual visits through Cedars-Sinai Connect, enabling convenient care, flu testing, and guidance on when in-person treatment is necessary.



Cedars-Sinai experts recommend getting the flu shot starting in September before flu season begins as early as November. They say vaccination is the most powerful tool to avoid influenza-related hospitalizations or worse. As many as 130,000 people in the US died from the flu last year, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“By getting the flu shot, you’re not only protecting yourself, you’re protecting your family and vulnerable members of the community who would suffer a more serious illness,” said Jonathan Grein, MD, director of Hospital Epidemiology at Cedars-Sinai and associate professor in the Department of Medicine.

Although vaccination is the best way to prevent the flu, Grein also recommends washing hands thoroughly and often, avoiding others who are sick, and wearing a mask when not feeling well to avoid spreading an illness to others.

The Cedars-Sinai Newsroom spoke with Grein and other Cedars-Sinai specialists about this year’s flu shot recommendations, how to manage flu symptoms and where to seek care during a flu illness.

Who Should Get the Flu Shot?

There are no significant changes to flu shot recommendations this year, Grein said. The vaccine is still advised for eligible adults, teens and children more than 6 months old, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those 65 and older are still encouraged to get a high-dose flu vaccine if available because it elicits a stronger immune response, and older adults’ immune systems weaken with age.

“If a high-dose flu shot is not available, older individuals should receive a standard dose, rather than skipping the shot,” Grein said. “It’s critical for older adults to protect themselves.”

Children 6 months to 8 years old who have never received a flu vaccine should receive two doses, spaced four weeks apart, said Priya Soni, MD, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s.

“Ideally, parents should vaccinate their children before the end of October to ensure protection before peak flu season,” Soni said.

Cedars-Sinai primary care physicians and pediatricians are now offering flu shots to patients during scheduled visits. Patients who have been treated by a Cedars-Sinai primary care provider in the past 16 months can schedule a vaccination appointment through My CS-Link at locations in Beverly Hills, Marina del Rey, Santa Monica, Los Feliz, Playa Vista and Tarzana.

How to Treat Flu Symptoms

Like other upper respiratory infections, flu symptoms include nasal congestion, fever, body aches, cough, sore throat and fatigue. Most people with mild symptoms will improve at home with fluids, a pain reliever such as Tylenol and rest, Grein said. Those at high risk of more serious infection—older adults, immune-compromised individuals and others with chronic health conditions—should speak with their physician soon after symptoms appear to find out whether an antiviral medication like Tamiflu would be right for them.

Those with more severe symptoms—a very high fever, loss of appetite or inability to keep fluids down—should see their physician or visit urgent care, said Jonathan Weiner, MD, chair of the Cedars-Sinai Medical Group’s Department of Primary Care and Acute Care Medicine.

Life-threatening symptoms like difficulty breathing should immediately be addressed in the nearest emergency department.

Flu Treatment for Children

Mild flu symptoms in children look similar to those of an adult and will likewise improve with fluids, rest, and Tylenol or ibuprofen, Soni said. She cautioned against giving children aspirin because of the risk of contracting Reye’s syndrome, a rare but serious illness linked to aspirin. Higher-risk children might need an antiviral treatment prescribed by a physician.

Soni explained that children 2 and younger run a high risk of dehydration, so their parents should make sure they drink and eat enough. She also advised parents to watch for signs that their child’s symptoms might be escalating.

“If a child is struggling to breathe, or showing signs of severe fatigue, vomiting or dehydration, they should be seen promptly by their physician or in the emergency department,” Soni said.

Where to Get Care for the Flu

For children and adults with milder symptoms, a virtual visit through a mobile app like Cedars-Sinai Connect is a great first step to get reassurance or guidance on the best treatment options, Weiner said.

“A physician or other provider can see you, assess how sick you appear and determine if you need to be seen in person or if you can manage your illness at home,” said Weiner, who treats patients in person and via Cedars-Sinai Connect. “If we determine that you need to see your Cedars-Sinai primary care physician or you need to go to urgent care for your symptoms, your provider will see the notes from your virtual visit in your chart because we all share the same Cedars-Sinai medical record.”

If a flu test is needed to rule out other illnesses or for a Tamiflu prescription, Cedars-Sinai Connect providers can order one through a streamlined visit at one of Cedars-Sinai’s urgent care locations. Patients also can get an over-the-counter test at their local pharmacy. Weiner said it’s good to know if you have the flu so you can avoid spreading the illness to others. People are contagious a day before symptoms start and up until their fever has resolved and symptoms are improving—as long as five to seven days after getting sick.

If symptoms do not improve, other causes of upper respiratory tract infections need to be ruled out, which could require in-person treatment, Weiner said. He emphasized that an in-person appointment also is recommended for patients with underlying conditions, high fever, trouble keeping food and liquids down, and for anyone who is having trouble breathing.