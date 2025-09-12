A school-aged child in Los Angeles County died Thursday from a rare, incurable brain disorder linked to previous measles infection during infancy, according to the county health department.

The condition, called subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), is a rare but universally fatal complication that can occur in individuals who had measles early in life, the department said.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says the child was infected during infancy, prior to eligibility for the measles vaccine. The child originally recovered from measles but later developed SSPE, the department said.

SSPE is a rare, progressive brain disorder that is a late complication of infection from the measles virus, according to the department. SSPE usually develops 2-10 years after the initial measles infection, after the patient seems to fully recover. It is characterized by a gradual and worsening loss of neurological function with death occurring one to three years after the initial diagnosis. There is no cure or effective treatment. It is rare, affecting about 1 in 10,000 people with measles, but the risk may be much higher — about 1 in 600 — for those who get measles as infants.

“This case is a painful reminder of how dangerous measles can be, especially for our most vulnerable community members,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “Infants too young to be vaccinated rely on all of us to help protect them through community immunity. Vaccination is not just about protecting yourself—it’s about protecting your family, your neighbors, and especially children who are too young to be vaccinated.”