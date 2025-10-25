Researchers used machine learning to identify a unique new subtype of COPD: the emphysema inflammatory subgroup (EIS), which differs from other COPD subtypes in its immune profile and a more distinctive form of emphysema.



RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

New COPD Subtype Identified: Researchers at Med Uni Graz used machine learning to discover a distinct form of COPD—the emphysema inflammatory subgroup (EIS)—marked by a unique immune profile and more pronounced emphysema. Immune System’s Central Role: The study revealed persistent lymphocytic inflammation and elevated immune signaling molecules in COPD patients’ lungs and blood, suggesting a chronic immune activation that drives lung damage and disease progression. Therapeutic and Predictive Potential: Identifying the EIS subtype could lead to targeted treatments and improved prediction of disease outcomes, advancing personalized approaches in COPD care.



Researchers at the Med Uni Graz Lung Research Cluster who are investigating the role of the immune system in the development and progression of chronic pulmonary disease were able to identify a new subtype of COPD.

The latest findings of an in-depth analysis of molecular and clinical parameters have recently been published in the journal iScience and show which changes in the lungs arise in COPD. The researchers were even able to identify a new subtype of the disease.

The immune system plays a central role in the development of COPD because it promotes structural changes and disease progression. The complexity of immune cell interactions and the diversity of the immunological changes triggered by this disease make it more difficult to draw clinically relevant conclusions for individual patients.

“Most of prior research on the involvement of the immune system has concentrated on specific immune cell populations. Sufficient comparison with healthy lung tissue was not possible because an inadequate amount of material for comparison was available. The investigation of local immune cell destruction in the lungs of patients with COPD is thus top priority,” said researcher Leigh Marsh.

The study investigated the immunological changes in COPD with a particular emphasis on the role of the immune system in the development and the progression of the disease.

Machine learning has helped to identify a unique new subtype of COPD: the emphysema inflammatory subgroup (EIS), which differs from other COPD subtypes in its immune profile and a more distinctive form of emphysema.

The study generally shows the significance of immunological changes in the lung for the development of COPD. The identification of this new subtype might help to develop new therapeutic approaches or make more accurate predictions of how COPD will progress in this group of patients, according to researchers.

“The findings show pronounced lymphocytic inflammation in the lungs of COPD patients accompanied by elevated levels of important immune signaling molecules in the lungs as well as in the bloodstream. This noticeably disrupted immune environment indicates that immune cells are continuously summoned to the lung and trapped there. Such a continuous inflammatory response might explain why the disease is so persistent and remains so difficult to treat,” said Marsh.