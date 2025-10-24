Aerin Medical Inc has launched RhinAer+ Stylus device for chronic rhinitis.

The temperature- and impedance-controlled radiofrequency RhinAer+ device treats the posterior nasal nerve (PNN) and comprehensively targets multiple anatomic contributors to chronic rhinitis, a chronic condition with substantial adverse health impact, along with sleep quality and worker productivity consequences, according to the company.

The RhinAer+ Stylus is designed to enhance procedural efficiency and patient comfort. The enhancements include a low-profile atraumatic tip that improves access and visibility and a reinforced malleable shaft that provides tactile feel for tissue apposition and greater support in challenging anatomy. It also features an ergonomic handle that enables consistent control for bilateral treatment. The launch of RhinAer+ demonstrates Aerin Medical’s ongoing commitment to advancing innovation for surgeons treating patients with chronic and debilitating nasal conditions.

“The development of this product was guided by extensive physician feedback, informed by RhinAer experience in over 50,000 cases, and leveraged a proven platform characterized in 20 peer-reviewed publications,” said Matt Brokaw, President and CEO of Aerin Medical. “With expanded coverage from Cigna and UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage and multiple multi-year studies confirming sustained results with RhinAer technology, we’re seeing continued validation from both the clinical and payor communities.”

“RhinAer+ is a meaningful advancement in how physicians like me treat chronic rhinitis,” said Mary Ashmead, MD, board-certified otolaryngologist at ENT Southlake. “The enhancements allow us to better tailor treatment for our patients, helping more of them experience lasting relief without ineffective cycles of medication or invasive surgery.”

The company also announced that UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare Advantage policy now covers RhinAer for treatment of the posterior nasal nerve (CPT 31242) effective immediately.

RhinAer initially received FDA 510(k) clearance in December 2019 and CE Mark in 2020.