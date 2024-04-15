A study based on data from over 27,000 pediatric patients tested during the pandemic finds no evidence that COVID-19 increases the risk of developing asthma in children.

RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

The retrospective cohort study conducted by Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia included over 27,000 pediatric patients who underwent PCR testing for SARS-COV-2 from March 1, 2020, to Feb 28, 2021. These patients were followed for an 18-month period to monitor for new asthma diagnoses. The analysis revealed that testing positive for SARS-COV-2 did not significantly affect the likelihood of these children receiving a new asthma diagnosis. The study emphasizes the need for ongoing research to assess the impact of COVID-19 on different age groups and over longer periods.

A SARS-COV-2 infection likely does not increase the risk of asthma development in pediatric patients, according to researchers from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

Their findings were published in Pediatrics.

Respiratory viral infections early in life are risk factors for asthma. Since the SARS-COV-2 virus can cause severe lung inflammation and prolonged respiratory symptoms in certain patients, many families were concerned whether COVID-19 might trigger an asthma diagnosis in their children. CHOP established a team to further evaluate these concerns.

Evaluating COVID-19’s Impact on Asthma Risks

More than four years have passed since initial infections were reported in the United States, with testing for COVID-19 performed frequently at the beginning of the pandemic. These circumstances made for the perfect set of circumstances for a large retrospective cohort study.

“During the early days of the pandemic, we could isolate the effects of COVID-19 from other viruses and follow these patients long enough to observe the onset of asthma,” says first study author James P. Senter, MD, MPH, an attending physician in the Department of Pediatrics at CHOP, in a release. “We were also testing so frequently that we had a built-in control group to compare asthma symptoms and whether COVID-19 was a critical factor.”

Study Findings and Implications

This retrospective cohort study included more than 27,000 pediatric patients who received polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for SARS-COV-2 between March 1, 2020, and Feb 28, 2021. Patients were followed over an 18-month period.

The analysis found that testing positive for SARS-COV-2 had no significant effect on the likelihood of a new asthma diagnosis. However, children with known risk factors for developing pediatric asthma, such as race, food allergies, allergic rhinitis (or hay fever), and preterm birth, were more likely to associate with new SARS-COV-2 diagnoses.

Since the study focused solely on pediatric patients, not adult patients, more research will need to be done to assess patients at different ages and at longer intervals to further confirm there is no relationship between SARS-COV-2 and the development of asthma. Although new variants have emerged since the study was conducted, many of the fundamental elements of the original virus, which seem to reduce the allergic response produced in infected patients, have remained intact in current variants.

“This well-powered study reaffirms risk factors we know contribute to asthma development and provides clinically useful information to pediatricians and providers on the absence of risk of developing asthma as a result of COVID-19,” says senior study author David A. Hill, MD, PhD, an attending physician with the Division of Allergy and Immunology at CHOP, in a release. “We are hopeful that this study will put to rest an outstanding question on the minds of many their families.”

This study was supported by the National Institutes of Health grants K23HL136842 and R01 HL162715 and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Research Institute.

Photo 218227201 © Scaliger | Dreamstime.com