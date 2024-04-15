Dynarex adds new suite of portable respiratory solutions to its Resp-O2 product line, including a compressor for high-flow therapy, and more.

Dynarex Corp has expanded its Dynarex Resp-O2 respiratory therapy line to include portable solutions, catering to the evolving needs of patients and providers. Key features of the new offerings include a lightweight and durable 50 PSI compressor for high-flow therapy, a home care portable suction unit with a rechargeable battery, lightweight oxygen cylinders, and an Oxygen D Cylinder Shoulder Bag for comfortable administration while traveling. According to Barry Zuckerman, Respiratory Advisor for the Resp-O2 product line, the goal is to empower patients with greater mobility and independence while providing caregivers with the flexibility to deliver efficient respiratory care outside of traditional healthcare settings.



Dynarex Corp is adding a new suite of portable products to its Dynarex Resp-O2 respiratory therapy line. The extensive line now includes transportable solutions for oxygen delivery, suction care, nebulization therapy, and more.

Key Features

Dynarex Resp-O2 has expanded to include a range of offerings aimed at enhancing portability and convenience for users.

The 50 PSI Compressor, for instance, offers high-pressure compressed air delivery in a lightweight and durable design for high-flow therapy, enabling extended use without sacrificing performance.

The Homecare Portable Suction Unit provides users with a compact and versatile option for suctioning at home or on the go, complete with a rechargeable battery for added adaptability.

Portable selections also include lightweight oxygen cylinders for safe and convenient use in medical and home care settings, as well as an Oxygen D Cylinder Shoulder Bag for comfortable and ergonomic oxygen administration while traveling.

Dynarex’s Perspective

“In response to the evolving needs of patients and providers, we are thrilled to introduce our expanded line of respiratory products,” said Barry Zuckerman, Respiratory Advisor for the Resp-O2 product line. “Our new portable solutions provide patients with greater mobility and independence, while offering caregivers the flexibility to provide efficient respiratory care outside of traditional healthcare settings.”

“Our goal with these new products is to empower patients to maintain their respiratory health wherever they go,” added Zuckerman. “Whether it’s traveling or simply moving around their home, our portable oxygen therapy solutions are designed to support their needs with ease.”

“Dynarex remains committed to innovation and improving patient outcomes,” Zuckerman said. “By providing respiratory therapy solutions that are both reliable and convenient, we’re helping patients reclaim their independence and quality of life, and giving caregivers the tools they need to navigate respiratory care with confidence and ease.”