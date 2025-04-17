News Brief

According to a report from Reuters, the Consumer Product Safety Commission will “stop collecting data on injuries from motor vehicle crashes, falls, alcohol, adverse drug effects, aircraft incidents, work-related injuries and other incidents.”

The CPSC uses the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System to collect data from a representative sample of 100 hospital emergency departments across the country, according to Reuters. NEISS is being shut down due to “staff cuts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

The halt will go into effect on Friday April 18, Reuters reports.

Read the full article at www.reuters.com