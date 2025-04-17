CorVent Medical is celebrating five years of innovation and impact on respiratory care, according to a company news announcement.

CorVent Medical’s Respond ventilator

CorVent Medical was established in 2020 with a goal to develop versatile, high-performance ventilators in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is celebrating its achievements over the past five years, including:

Becoming a top 5 finalist among 172 entries in the US Department of Defense Hack-a-Vent Challenge, securing FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Respond-19 Ventilator;

Relocating and expanding its US headquarters and manufacturing to Fargo, North Dakota;

Building a team of industry leaders and professionals committed to excellence and innovation; and

Achieving FDA 510(k) clearance and launching the Respond Ventilator, a simple, safe, and smart solution for healthcare systems, providers, and patients.

“We are excited for the next phase of our journey, with new innovations, expanded partnerships, and a deepened commitment to supporting healthcare professionals,” said Richard S. Walsh, president and CEO, CorVent Medical. “We will continue to grow, develop, and manufacture in the US innovative respiratory products and solutions with impactful results for both healthcare providers and their patients.”