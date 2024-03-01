Results of the RHINTRAC randomized controlled trial published in the International Forum of Allergy & Rhinology confirmed that treatment with RhinAer resulted in a significant improvement in chronic rhinitis symptoms through two years.

These findings build on the previously published results of two separate studies that also demonstrated significant, sustained improvement with RhinAer treatment.

Aerin Medical’s RhinAer uses temperature-controlled radiofrequency energy to provide long-term relief from chronic rhinitis.

“Chronic rhinitis treatment has been a longstanding challenge due to the limitations of medical therapy and the historical lack of minimally invasive, comprehensive procedure options,” says Pablo Stolovitzky, MD, adjunct assistant professor in the department of otolaryngology at Emory University, CEO of ENT of Georgia North, Atlanta, and principal investigator of the RHINTRAC trial, says in a release. “It is significant to add high-level evidence reinforcing the efficacy and durability of RhinAer, which provides a well-studied solution for those enduring the burdens of chronic rhinitis.”

ENTs use RhinAer to directly interrupt overactive nerve signals which contribute to symptoms that can be difficult to treat with medications alone in patients suffering from chronic rhinitis.

RHINTRAC, a multi-center randomized study, enrolled 117 patients with chronic rhinitis symptoms of at least six months duration, commonly with a poor response to medical therapy. This publication reports patient outcomes through two years, including treatment response, chronic rhinitis symptom burden, quality of life, medication use, and adverse events for all treated patients.

More than 87% of patients responded to treatment and patients showed sustained improvement in chronic rhinitis symptoms at two years. Additional findings included:

Eighty-one percent of patients reported improvements in quality of life, as assessed by the Mini-Rhinoconjunctivitis Quality of Life questionnaire, compared to baseline.

Patient treatment response, including symptom reductions, improved through two years, with a 64.6% improvement over baseline in reflective total nasal symptom score. All individual symptom scores (runny nose, congestion, sneezing, and nasal itching) were significantly improved over baseline through two years.

“Three separate studies have consistently shown long-term benefit from a single procedure with RhinAer,” said Scott Wolf, MD, co-founder and chief medical officer of Aerin Medical, in a release. “We sincerely thank the dedicated physicians who have significantly advanced understanding of RhinAer’s treatment effect on behalf of the otolaryngology community.”

Rhinitis can include symptoms such as runny nose, congestion, itching, sneezing, coughing, and post-nasal drip. Chronic rhinitis, when symptoms last more than four consecutive weeks, can be challenging to treat and may significantly lower a person’s quality of life.

