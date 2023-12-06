A recent clinical trial has shown that patients with chronic rhinitis experienced sustained symptom relief and improved quality of life for up to two years following treatment with RhinAer, a non-invasive treatment for patients with moderate to severe chronic rhinitis.

The study is published in The Laryngoscope.

The RELIEF clinical trial demonstrated that a single procedure with RhinAer, a temperature-controlled, radiofrequency technology, resulted in sustained improvements in chronic rhinitis symptoms, including post-nasal drip and chronic cough, and quality of life through two years along with a substantial decrease in chronic rhinitis medication usage.

The prospective, single-arm RELIEF study, conducted across 16 centers in the United States and Germany, enrolled 129 patients seeking relief from chronic rhinitis symptoms. The targeted treatment area focused on the posterior nasal nerve using RhinAer. Patients were asked to report post-nasal drip and chronic cough symptoms, quality of life evaluation, and medication usage. Key findings of the study highlight the longevity of RhinAer’s treatment effect in all areas of measurement through two years, including:

A significant improvement in reflective total nasal symptom score sustained over two years.

Significant improvement in chronic cough and post-nasal drip from baseline.

A clinically relevant increase in quality of life for 77.4% of patients at the two-year mark as assessed by the mini rhinoconjunctivitis questionnaire.

These sustained improvements following treatment with RhinAer were also accompanied by a significant reduction in medication use. Of the 81 patients using chronic rhinitis medications at baseline, most either stopped or decreased use at the two-year mark. Furthermore, no device or procedure-related serious adverse events were reported throughout the two years.

“Medications are commonly prescribed for chronic rhinitis, but unfortunately often have limited effectiveness,” says Daniel D. Charous, MD, Arizona Desert Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists and investigator for the RELIEF clinical study, in a release. “This study’s results reinforce existing evidence that a single procedure with RhinAer offers durable symptom relief and also reduces medication use for my patients.”

Results of the RELIEF study add to Aerin Medical’s body of clinical evidence that supported a Category I Current Procedural Terminology code application established by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that will be effective Jan 1, 2024. The new code, which is for endoscopic destruction of the posterior nasal nerve using radiofrequency ablation, describes the procedure performed by ear, nose, and throat physicians when treating overactive nerves that drive chronic rhinitis symptoms with RhinAer.

Photo caption: RhinAer

Photo credit: Aerin Medical