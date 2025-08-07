HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr says mRNA vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu.



RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

HHS Ends mRNA Vaccine Projects: The Department of Health and Human Services is terminating or scaling back 22 BARDA mRNA vaccine initiatives worth nearly $500 million after a review found they offered limited protection against upper respiratory infections like COVID-19 and flu. Wide Contract Impact: The wind-down includes ending contracts with Emory University and Tiba Biotech, de-scoping work with partners such as ModeX and Seqirus, cancelling proposals from major pharmaceutical companies, and restructuring Department of Defense collaborations. Shift to Other Vaccine Platforms: BARDA will halt all new mRNA investments and redirect funding toward other vaccine technologies.



The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) began a coordinated “wind-down” of its mRNA vaccine development activities under the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), according to an agency news release.

mRNA vaccines were heavily utilized during the COVID-19 pandemic, including Pfizer’s Comirnaty and Moderna’s Spikevax.

According to the agency, HHS is cancelling and descoping various contracts and solicitations, including terminating federal contracts with vaccine research groups and developers.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr said that the decision follows a review of mRNA-related investments initiated during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “BARDA is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu. We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.”

The wind-down affects a range of programs including:

Termination of contracts with Emory University and Tiba Biotech.

of contracts with Emory University and Tiba Biotech. De-scoping of mRNA-related work in existing contracts with Luminary Labs, ModeX, and Seqirus.

in existing contracts with Luminary Labs, ModeX, and Seqirus. Rejection or cancellation of multiple pre-award solicitations , including proposals from Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur, CSL Seqirus, Gritstone, and others, as part of BARDA’s Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) and VITAL Hub.

, including proposals from Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur, CSL Seqirus, Gritstone, and others, as part of BARDA’s Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) and VITAL Hub. Restructuring of collaborations with DoD-JPEO, affecting nucleic acid-based vaccine projects with AAHI, AstraZeneca, HDT Bio, and Moderna/UTMB.

While some final-stage contracts (e.g., Arcturus and Amplitude) will be allowed to run their course to preserve prior taxpayer investment, no new mRNA-based projects will be initiated. HHS has also instructed its partner, Global Health Investment Corporation (GHIC), which manages BARDA Ventures, to cease all mRNA-based equity investments. In total, this affects 22 projects worth nearly $500 million. Other uses of mRNA technology within the department are not impacted by this announcement.

“Let me be absolutely clear: HHS supports safe, effective vaccines for every American who wants them. That’s why we’re moving beyond the limitations of mRNA and investing in better solutions,” said Secretary Kennedy.

The move signals a broader shift in federal vaccine development priorities. Going forward, BARDA will focus on platforms with stronger safety records and transparent clinical and manufacturing data practices. Technologies that were funded during the emergency phase but failed to meet current scientific standards will be phased out in favor of evidence-based, ethically grounded solutions – like whole-virus vaccines and novel platforms.

The move was criticized by several public health experts.

“This may be the most dangerous public health judgment that I’ve seen in my 50 years in this business,” Univ of Minnesota CIDRAP director Michael Osterholm told NPR. “It is baseless, and we will pay a tremendous price in terms of illnesses and deaths. I’m extremely worried about it.”