Following Boehringer Ingelheim’s lead, AstraZeneca announced it will cap patient out-of-pocket costs at $35 per month for its US inhaled respiratory portfolio.

Expanding the savings programs will help make its inhalers more affordable to the most vulnerable patients living with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including those who are uninsured and underinsured, according to a release from the company.

“AstraZeneca’s expanded savings programs build on our longstanding commitment to addressing barriers to access and affordability for patients living with respiratory diseases to ultimately help patients lead healthier lives,” says Pascal Soriot, chief executive officer at AstraZeneca, in a release. “We remain dedicated to addressing the need for affordability of our medicines, but the system is complex and we cannot do it alone. It is critical that Congress bring together key stakeholders to help reform the healthcare system so patients can afford the medicines they need, not just today, but for the future.”

Starting June 1, eligible patients will pay no more than $35 per month for all AstraZeneca US inhaled respiratory medicines, including:

Airsupra (albuterol and budesonide)

Bevespi Aerosphere (glycopyrrolate and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol

Breztri Aerosphere (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol

Symbicort (budesonide and formoterol fumarate dihydrate) Inhalation Aerosol

In addition, AstraZeneca reduced the list price of Symbicort on Jan 1. The company will continue to provide discounts and rebates off the list price to help patients afford its inhaled respiratory medicines.

Illustration 277711395 © Machnata | Dreamstime.com