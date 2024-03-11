Boehringer Ingelheim will cap out-of-pocket costs at $35 per month for eligible patients for its full range of inhaler products for COPD and asthma, according to the company.i

Boehringer’s new program will dramatically decrease costs at the pharmacy counter for the most vulnerable patients, including those who are uninsured or underinsured. This reinforces the company’s long-standing commitment to ensure access to important medicines for patients.

Starting June 1, 2024, eligible patients will pay no more than $35 a month at retail pharmacies for all Boehringer Ingelheim inhalers, including:

Atrovent HFA (ipratropium bromide HFA) Inhalation Aerosol

HFA (ipratropium bromide HFA) Inhalation Aerosol Combivent Respimat (ipratropium bromide and albuterol) Inhalation Spray

Respimat (ipratropium bromide and albuterol) Inhalation Spray Spiriva HandiHaler (tiotropium bromide inhalation powder)

HandiHaler (tiotropium bromide inhalation powder) Spiriva Respimat 1.25 mcg (tiotropium bromide) Inhalation Spray

Respimat 1.25 mcg (tiotropium bromide) Inhalation Spray Spiriva Respimat 2.5 mcg (tiotropium bromide) Inhalation Spray

Respimat 2.5 mcg (tiotropium bromide) Inhalation Spray Stiolto Respimat (tiotropium bromide and olodaterol) Inhalation Spray

Respimat (tiotropium bromide and olodaterol) Inhalation Spray Striverdi Respimat (olodaterol) Inhalation Spray

“Patients have counted on Boehringer Ingelheim for nearly 140 years to tackle challenges across diseases, including respiratory illnesses,” said Jean-Michel Boers, president and CEO, Boehringer Ingelheim USA Corp. “The U.S. healthcare system is complex and often doesn’t work for patients, especially the most vulnerable. While we can’t fix the entire system alone, we are bringing forward a solution to make it fairer. We want to do our part to help patients living with COPD or asthma who struggle to pay for their medications. This new program supports patients with predictable, affordable costs at the pharmacy counter. We will also continue to advocate for substantive policy reforms to improve the healthcare system.”

Boehringer’s program builds on the company’s long-standing commitment to supporting patients. The company will continue to provide access to free products for eligible patients and comprehensive patient support programs as well. In addition, Boehringer will decrease the list price on some of its inhaler products and will continue providing significant discounts and rebates off the list price of its medicines to insurers, pharmacy benefits managers and other parties, although unfortunately, these reductions are not always passed on to patients.

i Terms and conditions apply. Government restrictions exclude people enrolled in federal government insurance programs from co-pay support.

