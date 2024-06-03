Boehringer Ingelheim’s new program to cap out-of-pocket costs at $35 per month for eligible patients for the company’s inhalers is now available, according to the company.

“Ensuring equitable access to life-saving medications is not just a commitment—it’s our responsibility,” said Jean-Michel Boers, President and CEO, Boehringer Ingelheim USA Corporation. “This program and its $35 cost to patients applies to our entire portfolio of inhalers, making them affordable to all eligible patients, including the most vulnerable patients, such as those who are uninsured or underinsured. While we recognize this is just one solution, we see it as a stepping-stone in our ongoing commitment to ensure the healthcare system is fairer and simpler for all patients.”

Starting today, the reduced out-of-pocket cost will be automatically applied at participating retail pharmacies for eligible patients with commercial insurance. More than 90% of pharmacies across the country are participating in the program, making the change seamless and automatic for most patients. There are no forms to fill out or websites to go to—the discount happens electronically with no action required.

All other eligible patients, including those whose pharmacies do not participate and those without insurance, can visit www.InhalerOffer.com to enroll for a savings card to present at pharmacies to receive the same $35 cap of out-of-pocket costs.

Inhalers Covered in the Program

The program applies to all Boehringer Ingelheim inhalers, including:

Atrovent HFA (ipratropium bromide HFA) Inhalation Aerosol

Combivent Respimat (ipratropium bromide and albuterol) Inhalation Spray

Spiriva HandiHaler (tiotropium bromide inhalation powder)

Spiriva Respimat 1.25 mcg (tiotropium bromide) Inhalation Spray

Spiriva Respimat 2.5 mcg (tiotropium bromide) Inhalation Spray

Stiolto Respimat (tiotropium bromide and olodaterol) Inhalation Spray

Striverdi Respimat (olodaterol) Inhalation Spray

The program builds on Boehringer’s long-standing commitment to supporting patients. The company provides savings cards for most of its products, which help patients meet the co-payments required by their insurance companies. In addition, the company provides medicine for free to eligible patients through the Boehringer Cares Foundation.