Two Phase III trials in patients with uncontrolled asthma found Breztri Aerosphere met all primary endpoints, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in lung function.



RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

Triple Therapy Breztri Shows Superior Results: AstraZeneca’s Breztri Aerosphere significantly improved lung function compared to dual therapy in patients with uncontrolled asthma, meeting all primary endpoints in the Phase III KALOS and LOGOS trials. Expanding Treatment Options for Asthma: Breztri, already approved for COPD in over 80 countries, may now become an advanced treatment option for asthma patients who remain uncontrolled with dual therapy. Positive Impact on Patient Quality of Life: Researchers emphasize that Breztri could reduce symptoms like breathlessness and wheezing, offering better daily functioning for millions of asthma patients.



Positive high-level results from the Phase III KALOS and LOGOS trials in patients with uncontrolled asthma showed that AstraZeneca’s fixed-dose triple-combination therapy Breztri Aerosphere (budesonide/glycopyrronium/formoterol fumarate or BGF (320/28.8/9.6μg)) met all primary endpoints, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in lung function compared with dual-combination inhaled corticosteroid/long-acting beta2-agonist (ICS/LABA) medicines.

Breztri is an inhaled triple-combination therapy approved for the treatment of COPD in adults in more than 80 countries worldwide, including the US, EU, China and Japan.

KALOS and LOGOS were replicate, randomized, double-blind trials designed to investigate Breztri as a potential treatment for asthma.1-2 The trials evaluated the efficacy and safety of Breztri versus maintenance treatment with ICS/LABA in adults and adolescents with uncontrolled asthma.1-2

Asthma is a common, chronic respiratory disease characterized by inflammation and muscle tightening in the airway (bronchoconstriction), which can make it difficult to breathe.3 As many as 262 million people worldwide are affected by asthma,3 and it is estimated that nearly half of those treated with dual therapy remain uncontrolled, which can significantly limit lung function and decrease quality of life.4-5

Alberto Papi, Professor and Chair of Respiratory Medicine at the University of Ferrara, and Director of the Respiratory Unit, CardioRespiratory Department, S. Anna University Hospital, Ferrara, Italy, and primary investigator, said: “Despite advancements in asthma treatments, millions of patients remain uncontrolled, which can cause frequent breathlessness, coughing and wheezing, significantly impacting their ability to perform daily activities. The results from the KALOS and LOGOS trials are exciting and demonstrate the potential of budesonide/glycopyrronium/formoterol to evolve the standard of care to more effectively treat asthma in a single inhaled triple therapy for patients who remain uncontrolled with dual maintenance therapy.”

Sharon Barr, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca, said: “We are excited by the positive results from the KALOS and LOGOS trials, which demonstrate that Breztri could help improve the lives of the millions of patients living with asthma. These asthma data build on the well-established profile of Breztri in COPD, and we look forward to sharing with regulatory authorities to bring this important medicine to a wider group of patients.”

Full trial results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting, according to the company.

References available at AstraZeneca’s website.