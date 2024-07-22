A closer look at suction and secretion clearance devices from ABM Respiratory, Neotech, Precision Medical, Seoil Pacific, and Tactile Medical.



ABM Respiratory Care

877-226-7201

www.abmrc.com

BiWaze Cough delivers assisted cough therapy, which mimics a cough for people who are unable to cough on their own. This therapy is intended to clear secretions from the upper airways by delivering a rapid inhale followed immediately by a strong exhale breath and then a pause phase. BiWaze Cough can provide positive pressure flow during the pause phase (PAP on pause), so the person’s airways are stinted open after the exhale instead of being forcefully reopened with the next inhale. The system features dual blowers to separate the inhale and exhale airflow, ensuring that the inhaled air is not contaminated by exhaled mucus. Up to 10 therapy profiles can be personalized, allowing for options like ending with a deep inhale or programming positive breaths for chest expansion. (See image above, left)

The BiWaze Clear System assists patients in loosening and mobilizing secretions as well as treating and preventing atelectasis by providing lung expansion and high frequency oscillation therapies. The oscillating lung expansion therapy of the BiWaze Clear System is intended to reduce airway obstructions caused by secretions occupying the lower airways, prevent respiratory tract infections, re-expand the collapsed areas of the lung, thereby enhancing gas exchanges and reducing inflammatory response. BiWaze Clear represents the next generation in OLE therapy, featuring: Expiratory Flow Bias; Dual Lumen Breathing Circuit; Aerogen Nebulizer. (See image above, right)

Precision Medical

800-272-7285

precisionmedical.com

Precision Medical Inc’s newest PMX Series Vacuum Regulators integrate traditional PM attributes with enhanced visibility, patient safety, and protection. Paired with the latest PMX9000 Disposable Filter Vac Trap, they provide a comprehensive solution, heightening patient safety and minimizing contamination risks. Compatible with traditional PM vacuum regulators through the PMX9001 Retrofit Adapter Kit.

Seoil Pacific Corp

+82 (2) 325-2106

www.comfortcough.com

Comfort Cough II, CC20, is a mechanical cough stimulator, developed by Seoil Pacific. The device uses oscillatory vibration to help clear airway secretions in patients with conditions such as muscular dystrophy, spinal cord injury.

Tactile Medical

833-382-2845

www.afflovest.com

Now available from Tactile Medical, the AffloVest is the first battery-operated HFCWO therapy that lets patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular diseases receive state-of-the-art airway clearance therapy on the go. Featuring patented Direct Dynamic Oscillation, AffloVest has eight mechanical oscillating motors scientifically engineered to target all 5 lobes of the lungs, front and back, for fully mobile use.

Neotech Products

800-966-0500

www.neotechproducts.com

Neotech’s NeoSucker Curved is a softer, anatomically curved alternative to the hard plastic devices on the market. The N208 extra large is perfect for older pediatric patients who are prone to biting down on the suction device. NeoSucker oral and nasal suction devices feature a flexible tip similar to a bulb syringe to help prevent mouth trauma.