Olympus recalled certain ViziShot 2 Flex (19G) products due to a potential patient safety issue caused by potentially deformed a-traumatic tips, according to the FDA.

The ViziShot 2 Flex tissue biopsy device is made up of four main parts: a handle, a sheath, a needle, and a stylet. It is designed for use with ultrasound endoscopes for ultrasound guided fine needle aspiration and fine needle biopsy of abnormal structures under the mucosal layer (submucosal) or originating outside (extramural) of the tracheobronchial tree.

Devices manufactured before May 12, 2025, with this defect could cause hypotube component ejection and/or detached plastic components, both of which could enter the airways of the lungs (tracheobronchial tree) and require intervention for removal.

There have been 14 reported injuries and one death related to this issue, according to the FDA.

Affected Devices

Product Name: ViziShot 2 FLEX (19G)

Unique Device Identifier (UDI): 00821925043060

Lot Numbers: Full list of affected devices. Distributed August 4, 2022, to April 25, 2025, with expiration date March 25, 2028, or earlier.

What to Do

Do not use any ViziShot 2 FLEX (19G) devices from affected lots.

Review and be aware of existing warnings included in the device instructions for use (IFU).

On August 6, 2025, Olympus sent all affected customers an Urgent Medical Device Removal letter recommending the following: