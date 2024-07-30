The new AI-powered diagnostic tool is designed to help clinicians identify lung crackles in patients over 2 years old during virtual visits.

Virtual healthcare company TytoCare announced that it has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered diagnostic capability, Tyto Insights for Crackle Detection.

This capability, which is built on TytoCare’s database of lung sound recordings and driven by an AI-based algorithm, joins TytoCare’s existing suite of diagnostic tools, including Tyto Insights for Wheeze Detection, which was cleared by the FDA in 2023.

Tyto Insights for Crackle Detection is designed to help clinicians detect lung crackles in adults and children over 2 years old who may need attention during a virtual clinic visit. By identifying lung crackles in a virtual visit, providers can direct patients to the most appropriate follow-up treatment to manage their health.

“The integration of AI into our diagnostic tools significantly enhances clinician efficiency and speed to diagnosis,” says Dedi Gilad, CEO and co-founder of TytoCare, in a release. “With our new AI-powered crackle detection algorithm, which was trained using data validated by pulmonologists.”

Integration into Home and Pro Smart Clinics

Tyto Insights for Crackle Detection will be added to TytoCare’s Home Smart Clinic and Pro Smart Clinic solutions in the coming months. During a virtual visit, the TytoCare solution uses this AI algorithm to analyze lung acoustic signals and identify exams with potential abnormal sounds indicative of crackles. If crackles are detected, the exam content is flagged, and providers are alerted to the presence of these abnormal lung sounds.

TytoCare’s Home and Pro Smart Clinic can replicate the full experience of the clinic virtually, including allowing clinicians to listen to a patient’s lungs, on top of the devices’ existing capabilities to remotely perform exams of the ears, throat, heart, and skin.

Enhancing Virtual Care with AI

To date, TytoCare has found that respiratory diagnoses constitute over 40% of all diagnoses made using its virtual care solution, reflecting the prevalence of acute and chronic respiratory conditions.

The new feature, which will be available in September, is the latest in a line of improvements to TytoCare’s offerings, with more AI capabilities to be submitted for clearance and rolled out to users in the coming months.

Most recently, TytoCare launched an update to increase digital health integration capabilities, facilitate patient-provider exam sharing, and add pre-visit exams and a patient onboarding chatbot.

Photo 126299214 © Andrey Popov | Dreamstime.com